Parenting Expert Michael Thompson to Speak at Marymount of Santa Barbara

Parenting expert, bestselling author and thought leader Michael Thompson, Ph.D., will be coming to Santa Barbara on Feb. 4 to discuss his latest groundbreaking book, The Pressured Child, Helping Your Child Find Success in School and Life.

Hosted by Marymount of Santa Barbara, admission to the event is free to the public. The event will take place at 1 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room on Marymount’s historic Riviera campus. Refreshments will be served before the discussion.

An entertaining, compassionate and insightful speaker, Dr. Thompson’s groundbreaking books Raising Cain, Best Friends, Worst Enemies and Finding the Heart of the Child have done much to help today’s children and parents.

As a part of the Marymount’s commitment to helping the community and, most importantly, children, Marymount is hosting Dr. Thompson with the hopes that the larger community will take advantage of the rare opportunity to meet and ask questions of one of the world’s foremost thought leaders on the challenges facing children, teachers and parents today.

In conjunction with the Santa Barbara Public Library System, Marymount has released free excerpts of Dr. Thompson’s new book for the general public. They are available at all public libraries throughout Santa Barbara.

Dr. Thompson’s visit is a part of a series Marymount hosts annually. This series has included bestselling authors Rachel Simmons (Odd Girl Out) and Paul Tough whose book How Children Succeed, The Hidden Power of Grit, Curiosity and the Hidden Power of Character has proved instrumental in redirecting thinking on what children need to succeed.

“Michael G. Thompson’s book The Pressured Child, Helping Your Child Find Success in School and Life is extremely enlightening and relevant to parents today,” said Andrew Wooden, head of school at Marymount who has known Dr. Thompson for years. “We are structuring our discussion with Dr. Thompson so that parents and educators will leave the Feb. 4 discussion better equipped, prepared and inspired to help children find success and happiness in today’s world.

"Sitting down to talk to Dr. Thompson is an exciting opportunity to keep growing, learning and improving in what we do. At Marymount, we are proud of the fact that we build lifelong learners. This is an opportunity for us — the grown-ups — to model and benefit from that same lifelong learning attitude and curiosity.”

Attendance at the event is expected to be high, and RSVP is required at [email protected] or 805.569.1811 x117. Event attendees should park at 2130 Mission Ridge Road.

— Molly Seguel is the director of admission for Marymount of Santa Barbara.