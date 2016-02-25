Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 3:49 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Parents and Kids Alike Invited to Hop Aboard the South Coast Railroad Museum Easter Bunny Express

Parents and children ride the Easter Bunny Express around the grounds of the South Coast Railroad Museum.
Parents and children ride the Easter Bunny Express around the grounds of the South Coast Railroad Museum. (South Coast Railroad Museum photo)
By Gary B. Coombs for the South Coast Railroad Museum | February 25, 2016 | 2:35 p.m.

The 24th annual Easter Bunny Express will be held Saturday, March 26, 2016, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the South Coast Railroad Museum, 300 North Los Carneros Road in Goleta.

Tickets are $4 (adult or child) and include a variety of event activities. The egg-shaped souvenir ticket lists these activities as a schedule of stops for every Easter Bunny Express ticket holder.

Passengers will board at Wabbit-Twacks Station. They can choose between two trains on two different routes: The “EBX Thunderbunny” or the “Lop-Ear Local.” Ride both trains for only $2 more.

All train riders must meet 34-inch minimum-height requirement.

 The trip will end at Jack-Rabbit Junction, where participants may enter a drawing for some special prizes.

Children's tickets also include Easter-Bunnyville to meet the Easter Bunny and select an egg surprise and What's Up Dock to collect another event souvenir.

All tickets will be available at the museum on event day. Discount tickets may be purchased in advance only through the museum’s online store.

Hot sandwiches and refreshments may also be purchased during the event.

Hop aboard the Easter Bunny Express. It promises to be a hare-raising eggsperience for the whole family!

For more information, contact the museum at 805.964.3540, weekday afternoons.

In the event of rain March 26, the Easter Bunny Express will be held on the following Saturday, April 2. Hours and other event information remain the same.

Gary B. Coombs is the director of the South Coast Railroad Museum.

