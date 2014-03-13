Parents Arrested After 4-Year-Old Found Alone Outside Casino

A Santa Maria couple were arrested on child endangerment charges Tuesday after their 4-year-old daughter was found walking by herself while the couple were allegedly gambling inside the Chumash Casino.

Bulmaro Reyes, 23, and Petra Zaragoza, 28, are accused of felony child endangerment, after deputies responded to the Chumash Casino at 12:30 p.m., said Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Solvang station responded to the casino after a report was issued of a 4-year-old child found walking by herself around the casino parking structure, Hoover said.

"The passerby, who found the child, took her to the security desk and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office was notified," Hoover said.

Through the course of the investigation, sheriff’s deputies determined that Reyes and Zaragoza, the girl's parents, had stopped at the casino around noon to gamble and had left their child in the car sleeping, Hoover said.

About 10 minutes later, the child was seen leaving the car and looking around for her parents, Hoover said, adding that the pair faced felony child endangerment charges because their actions could have resulted in great bodily injury to the child.

Both Zaragoza and Reyes were transported to the Santa Barbara County Jail, where they are in custody.

