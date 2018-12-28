Parents Explore, Create Alongside Kids at SBCC Tuition-Free Classes

Parents can join their kids hand-in-hand to explore nature and their own creative sides during the SBCC School of Extended Learning parenting classes Nature Walk and Music Times, among other parenting classes in 2019.

The SBCC School of Extended Learning’s tuition-free parenting classes are designed for parents and their children up to age 5. They allow parents to spend quality time with their children while learning approaches to healthy growth and development.

Classes, which begin Jan. 14, bring parents, grandparents and their children together with other families in and out of the classroom to socialize and grow. Class offerings include:

» Music Times I: For Parents/Children — Eight weeks starting Jan. 17 at Wake Campus.

Parents and children ages 16-30 months explore rhythm, melody, tonality and beat. Parents learn how music nurtures children’s physical, social, emotional and intellectual development, and strengthens bond between parent and child.

Participants will be exposed to various music genres, play variety of instruments, listen to stories with dramatization and puppets, and learn songs, rhymes, and finger plays in an interactive environment.

» Nature Walk: For Parents and Kids — Five weeks starting Jan. 31 at Tucker’s Grove Park.

Parents help introduce preschoolers to the world of slough and tide-pooling, beach plants, sea creatures, trails and creek-beds.

Students learn to teach kids about the relationship between Native American cultures and nature, as well as exploring birds, animal tracks, insect breeding and the relationship between these elements and plants.

» Infant Times I: Newborn to Crawling — Nine weeks starting March 13 at Wake Campus.

An opportunity for new parents, classes provide current information about infant development, stimulation, and self-calming techniques. Parents can share questions for discussion, learn infant massage techniques, stimulating songs and how to make handmade toys/equipment and play games.

» Parent Child Workshops — 18 weeks Starting Jan. 28 in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria

A unique, tuition-free resource, workshops are modeled after cooperative preschools. Parents develop a framework for positive communication, child guidance and discipline and navigating parenting challenges of the 21st century.

Students learn about community resources and kindergarten readiness, and develop strategies to support education at home and school. Includes discussion and activities.

“Parents are constantly searching for the leading edge philosophies and techniques to raise their children in the best way possible,” said Andy Harper, senior director of SBCC’s School of Extended Learning.

“We brought together experts and designed our parenting classes to bring students the latest in parenting, and the opportunity to enjoy that learning process with their children,” he said.

The easiest way to register for classes is in person at Wake or Schott campus in Santa Barbara. For more information, visit sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning/parenting.php, call 805-683-8200, or contact Harper, at [email protected]

Angel Pacheco for SBCC School of Extended Learning