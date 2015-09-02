Parents Welcome at ‘Back-to-School Night’ at Santa Maria High Schools

It’s “Back-to-School Night” time again at Pioneer Valley, Ernest Righetti and Santa Maria high schools Thursday, Sept. 3.
The events provide a time for parents, guardians and families to follow a student’s schedule and communicate with staff and administration.
Delta High School will complete the series Sept. 10.
Parents and students at Pioneer Valley, Righetti, Santa Maria and Delta High Schools are also urged to check out “Lunch Application Open House,” where students and families can get information about signing up for SMJUHSD’s Free and Reduced Meal Program. Times for individual schools are shown below:
» Pioneer Valley: 5–7 p.m. inside the library, Sept. 3.
» Righetti: 6–8 p.m. inside the cafeteria, Sept. 3. (Free and Reduced Meal Information is at 3:30–6 p.m.)
» Santa Maria High School: 5:15–7:30 p.m. inside the gym, Sept. 3.
» Delta: 5:30–7 p.m., Sept. 10.
— Kenny Klein is the public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.