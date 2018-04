Parish Administrator

SANTA BARBARA, Parish Office Administrator. All Saints by-the-Sea Episcopal Church is seeking an office administrator for a salaried position, 40 hr/wk, with benefits including health insurance and a retirement program. Required skills include office management, including supervising paid staff and volunteers; written and oral communication; organization, and computer skills in word processing, database management, email and network maintenance. Applicants with experience in a liturgical tradition are especially welcome. Bilingual in Spanish a plus. Please send resume including references to the Rev. Jeffrey L Bullock, Rector. [email protected] No phone calls, please.

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

