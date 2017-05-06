Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 8:17 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
Salute to Nurses

Parish Nurses Continue to Play Crucial Role in Santa Barbara’s Community Health

After closing of St. Francis Medical Center, Cottage Health joined cause to help nursing program provide for most vulnerable among us

Herb Geary, Cottage Health’s vice president of patient care services, emphasizes the vital role that Parish Nurses play in population health and community work. “When they’ve spent all these years out on the streets with the parishes, with the homeless, they know how to talk to people, they know how to inspire them, motivate them and get them help,” he says. Click to view larger
Herb Geary, Cottage Health’s vice president of patient care services, emphasizes the vital role that Parish Nurses play in population health and community work. “When they’ve spent all these years out on the streets with the parishes, with the homeless, they know how to talk to people, they know how to inspire them, motivate them and get them help,” he says. (J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Kellie Kreiss, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | May 6, 2017 | 12:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara is well known for its historic commitment to health care, and one aspect of that legacy can be credited to the St. Francis Parish Nursing Program.

Playing both an essential and complex role in maintaining the availability of health care in Santa Barbara, this team of Parish Nurses has made it its mission to serve the most vulnerable individuals in our community with great dedication and care.

St. Francis Hospital was founded in 1908 with the intention of providing quality health care to individuals throughout Santa Barbara, focusing much of its attention on those most in need.

Through the creation of the Parish Nursing Program, the Catholic hospital helped to develop a standard of care for homeless and low-income individuals that has served as a leading example for other local health-care organizations.

So, when St. Francis Hospital closed in 2003, Cottage Health partnered with the hospital’s accompanying foundation, the St. Francis Foundation of Santa Barbara, to continue supporting the invaluable services provided by the Parish Nurses.

In a recent Noozhawk interview, Herb Geary, Cottage Health’s vice president of patient care services, explained that, after St. Francis was closed, “Cottage hired almost all the staff from St. Francis, all the nurses, and a lot of the managers came over to Cottage at that time. And (the St. Francis Foundation) wanted to continue Parish Nursing so they have been funding it since 2003.”

Now, with a team of six Parish Nurses working alongside Cottage Health and other community nonprofit organizations, there continues to be increasingly more attention given to the unique and challenging health concerns faced by members of our community who otherwise may not have access to such care.

Geary also emphasized that Parish Nurses “do a lot of community work, linking well to efforts in population health” by participating in “health and wellness fairs, working with PathPoint (which helps nurses get into the group and individual homes of those who need daily medication for psychiatric conditions), having a presence at PATH,” while also providing a number of other invaluable services to local churches, Catholic Charities of Santa Barbara County and low-income senior housing programs.

“A huge part of their work is really with the homeless,” Geary said. “Parish Nurses participate in the Doctors Without Walls clinics, and in the evenings they participate in what we call a community case management event every Monday, when all the various shelters and case managers meet with Parish Nurses” to discuss the needs of specific homeless individuals to ensure that they are receiving the proper care.

Geary also pointed out that, because of the role Parish Nurses play in treating homeless individuals, their presence at these multiagency meetings is essential. They are often very familiar with the needs of these individuals, he said.

“When they’ve spent all these years out on the streets with the parishes, with the homeless, they know how to talk to people, they know how to inspire them, motivate them and get them help,” he explained.

Even when care is being made available, however, it is not always so easy to provide. Geary noted that one of the greatest challenges Parish Nurses face when working with the homeless is “getting them medical attention when they need it.”

“Many of them are very paranoid, dual diagnosis — so they have a psychiatric diagnosis and an addiction diagnosis — and a lot of them are very fearful of the hospital,” he said. “Most of them won’t take food when you offer it to them. They’re challenging because they don’t acknowledge that they need attention.”

Fortunately, this is where the Parish Nurses shine, as they not only have a well-established personal relationship with many of these homeless individuals, but they have the skill, the tact and — most important — the dedication to reach out, have an impact and make a lasting difference.

It is through these relationships with individuals, nonprofit organizations and local medical-care providers that Parish Nurses have become a cornerstone in the Santa Barbara health-care community.

Noozhawk contributing writer Kellie Kreiss can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 