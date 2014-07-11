Park Street Water Line Replacement in Santa Maria to Begin Monday

Beginning Monday, July 14, Crandall Construction, under contract with the City of Santa Maria, will begin the Park Street water line replacement project.

This project will replace an existing water line in Park Street from Broadway to Depot Street.

The water line is over 75 years old, has had excessive leaks, and has exceeded its useful life.

The project is anticipated to take six weeks to complete.

The driving public may experience delays due to roadway lane closures during construction. The city staff strongly recommends that drivers obey all temporary construction traffic control signs and flagmen, and use alternate routes whenever possible to avoid delays in travel time.

Questions may be directed to the Department of Public Works at 805.925.0951 x225.