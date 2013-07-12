Park Volunteer Dies on Anacapa Island After Fall

A park volunteer died Wednesday on Anacapa Island after falling and striking his head, according to Channel Islands National Park staff.

Volunteer Joe Wysocki, 65, of Malibu, died after he reportedly fell off the landing dock ladder as he was boarding the National Park Service vessel, the Ocean Ranger, at 3:15 p.m. and sustained a serious head injury, according to Yvonne Menard, spokeswoman for the park.

“NPS staff, volunteers and a park visitor responded by pulling Wysocki out of the water and onto the park vessel to render emergency response,” she said.

A Ventura County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue helicopter responded with a paramedic team, but Wysocki was pronounced dead at the scene at about 4 p.m. following unsuccessful resuscitative efforts, Menard said.

Wysocki had been a volunteer for the park since November 2011, and “was highly valued for his skills as an audio visual technician and camera operator for the park’s distance learning program Channel Island Live.”

Menard said Wysocki also served as a park naturalist, a position that he first held for several years in the mid-1990s.

Wysocki was an avid sailor, boater, dive instructor, photographer and videographer who spent his career working as a physicist at a research lab in Malibu.

