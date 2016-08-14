Parked SUV Heavily Damaged by Fire on Santa Barbara Street

RAV4 goes up in flames in 900 block of East Canon Perdido; cause under investigation

A small SUV parked on a Santa Barbara street was severely damaged by fire Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched at about 2:30 p.m. to the 900 block of East Canon Perdido near Milpas Street, where they found a 2004 Toyota RAV4 with its engine compartment engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire, according to fire Battalion Chief Jim McCoy.

A second vehicle parked in front of the RAV4 sustained some damage from the fire, said McCoy, who added that damage estimates were not available.

Witnesses told Noozhawk the RAV4 was a total loss.

The car’s owner reportedly had parked the vehicle, and returned about 10 minutes later to find it ablaze.

An investigator was called in, McCoy said, but the cause had not been determined as of Sunday evening.

