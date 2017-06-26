Parker Randolph’s Homers, Gavin Jimerson’s Clutch Pitching Lift Dos Pueblos LL 12U All Stars

Baseball

Derek Brunet, Taylor Nagy and Shane Grant Throw No-Hitter for 10U All Stars

Parker Randolph belted two home runs, including a tiebreaking three-run shot in the sith inning, to help push the Dos Pueblos Little League 12-under All Stars to a dramatic 8-4 victory over Fillmore Monday night in a District 63 Tournament game in Santa Paula.

Dos Pueblos, 3-1 in the double-elimination tournament, advances to a semifinal game against host Santa Paula on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Dos Pueblos led 4-0 going into the fourth inning when Fillmore scored three runs. Fillmore tied the scored in the fifth and had the bases loaded with no outs.

Pitcher Gavin Jimerson stepped up for DP and struck out three batters to end the inning.

In the top of the sixth, DP broke the game open with four runs. Dylan Gesswein singled and Jordan Rico doubled to set up Randolph's homer. Jimerson, Arjun Gunda and Angel Rubio followed up with hits to score DP's eighth run.

Jimerson hit a home run in the third inning.

The 12U team is managed by DJ Gesswein, with Dan Stowe and Josh Molina serving as assistant coaches.

DOS PUEBLOS 10U STARS WIN ON NO-HITTER

Derek Brunet, Taylor Nagy and Shane Grant combined to throw a no-hitter in an 18-0 rout of Ventura Coastal Monday night in Ojai.

The offense banged out 18 hits. Grant had two doubles, a single and a walk. Alexander Hadja, Brunet, Nagy and Seth Tedeschi each collected two hits.

DPLL is 3-0 in the District 63 All-Star Tournament.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at