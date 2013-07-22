Santa Barbara Police to Suspend Parking Enforcement During Fiesta Parade

To accommodate the needs of spectators at the Fiesta Historical Parade, the Santa Barbara Police Department will suspend enforcement of 75- and 90-minute curb parking from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 in the areas bounded by the following streets (including the perimeter streets).

This does not apply to city parking lots.

» Above the freeway: Valerio Street on the north, Bath Street on the west and Laguna Street on the east

» Below the freeway: Cabrillo Boulevard on the south, Castillo Street on the west and Garden Street on the east

All other parking regulations will be enforced.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.