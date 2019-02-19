Pixel Tracker

Rules for New Skate Park in Old Town Approved by Goleta City Council

Council also adopts temporary parking restrictions for Goleta streets during 'Deltopia' celebration in Isla Vista

Skate park at the Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park in Old Town Goleta. Click to view larger
The Goleta City Council on Tuesday adopted rules for the skate park at the Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park in Old Town Goleta. All users will be required to wear a helmet, elbow pads, and knee pads in the skate park at all times, and follow all of the posted rules. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | February 19, 2019 | 8:50 p.m.

The Goleta City Council on Tuesday adopted rules for the skate park at the Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park in Old Town Goleta.

According to California law, the skate park is subject to certain regulations and rules.

All users are required to wear a helmet, elbow pads, and knee pads in the skate park at all times, and follow all of the posted rules.

Posted signage will indicate that any person failing to wear the required safety equipment will be subject to citation, said city Parks and Recreation Manager Joanne Plummer.

“This is our first skate park,” Plummer said, adding that signs will be posted in both Spanish and English. “This is our first crack at it.”

The skate park plaza will be unsupervised.

“We are working closely with our skateboarding community… to chat about what we want to see at the skate park,” Plummer said. “They are working with us to ensure that word is spread among users, they will help us police as well, and encourage the users to wear their safety equipment.”

Goleta’s newest park, located at 170 South Kellogg Ave., also features a handball court, a concrete ping-pong table, a bocce ball court, a pickleball court, pedestrian and bicycle paths, exercise equipment, a restroom building and a playground.

City officials and others will cut the ribbon on the park at 11 a.m. March 30, and a grand opening ceremony will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the park, according to the city.

Parking Restrictions Approved for Goleta Streets During 'Deltopia'

Temporary on-street parking restrictions are set to come into force in the city of Goleta in April to hamper 'Deltopia' partygoers from parking in the neighborhoods near Isla Vista. 

An estimated 1,250 homes with about 4,000 residents will be affected, according to city staff. 

The City Council approved the resident-only, permit-parking program in neighborhoods near Isla Vista ahead of the annual gathering — an unsanctioned street party — that is expected to take place April 5-7.

The item was placed on the council's consent calendar, which lists matters considered routine, and was quickly approved without discussion.

Parking restrictions will extend from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday; and from 3 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday. 

Regulations will be implemented in Goleta from Cannon Green Drive to the west, Hollister Avenue to the north, Storke Road to the east and Whittier Drive to the south.

These limits are dependent on when Deltopia is held. City staff is prepared to implement the restrictions from April 12 through April 14 if Deltopia takes place later than anticipated. 

Households in the affected neighborhoods in Goleta will be mailed two parking permits. Residents must post them in the driver’s side window of the vehicles parked on the streets during the restricted hours.

Illegally parked vehicles will be subject to ticketing and/or towing.

The break in parking time limits on Saturday is to allow parking associated with sporting activities held at Girsh Park. 

City staff will coordinate with Girsh Park and the Camino Real Marketplace to provide overflow parking if the sporting events continue later on Saturday.

In the past, as many as 25,000 people, many from out of town, have converged on Isla Vista for the Deltopia celebrations. It has attracted a much smaller turnout in recent years.

Noise and other disturbances have been experienced by neighbors in Goleta during Deltopia, and the temporary parking restrictions were helpful in deterring non-resident parking in the neighborhoods, according to city staff.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

