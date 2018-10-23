Tuesday, October 23 , 2018, 7:05 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Halloween-Related Parking Restrictions, Isla Vista Roadblocks Planned This Weekend

UCSB campus will host students-only events and ban overnight guests in dorms and university-owned apartments

parking signs Click to view larger
Signs announcing the weekend’s overnight parking restrictions are posted on Cannon Green Drive in Goleta on Tuesday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 23, 2018

Halloween isn't until next week, but Goleta-area parking restrictions and UC Santa Barbara's ban on overnight guests this weekend are attempts to promote a safe, locals-only celebration in Isla Vista. 

Drivers without valid permits will be temporarily banned from parking on some neighborhood streets in the city of Goleta, from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, and again from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday.

Residents should put the permits inside the driver's side window, said Valerie Cantella, Goleta's public information officer.

The overnight parking restrictions apply to areas including Hollister Avenue to the southern city of Goleta limit (generally Whittier Drive), from Cannon Green Drive (including cul-de-sac streets on the west side of Cannon Green Drive) to Storke Road.

Each household in the impacted neighborhoods were issued two permits for residents to park on the street, and illegally-parked vehicles will be cited and towed away at the owners’ expense, according to the city.

Fewer and fewer revelers have attended the annual unsanctioned Halloween festivities on the streets of the community adjacent to UC Santa Barbara.

UCSB has plans to keep Halloween celebrations safe and for locals only, according to a UCSB spokesperson.

The college will host multiple alternative events both on campus and in Isla Vista like roller skating and film screenings.

For the third year, the college's Associated Students board will host a concert on campus for students. 

The campus also decided to again ban overnight guests from UCSB residence halls and university-owned apartments between 5 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Monday. 

Over the weekend, Isla Vista residents can expect police roadblocks in place preventing vehicles from driving into the 6500-6800 blocks of Del Playa, Sabado Tarde and Trigo Road.

Those roadblocks will be in place from 4 p.m. and 6 a.m. Friday, Saturday, and then Halloween itself, next Wednesday. 

In addition, the county's festival ordinance prohibits amplified music between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday into Sunday. 



