Parkinson Association Presents Father’s Day Fundraiser: Railroad Days

All Aboard! The Parkinson Association of Santa Barbara (PASB) and Gary and Marilyn Siegel will present Railroad Days, a great time for railroad enthusiasts of any age, during Father’s Day weekend, Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19, 2016​.

PASB is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to offer education, support and exercise programs specifically tailored to those affected by Parkinson’s disease.

Railroad Days will be held in the private garden of hosts Gary and Marilyn Siegel in Montecito and features a spectacular G-scale outdoor train track layout modeled after the Southern Pacific Railroad, Santa Cruz division.

Meandering through the property is a year round creek, and there are paths for viewing the trains up close as they travel among more than 1,000 dwarf Alberta spruce trees, redwoods, maples and oaks that line the tracks.

Don’t miss the nationally acclaimed HO-scale indoor layout modeled after the Louisville and Nashville Railroad of eastern Kentucky circa 1971. Operators from local railroad clubs will be running the trains all day on both layouts.

Hot dogs, ice cream and root beer floats will be sold, and kids can participate in a scavenger hunt to find figures and objects along the train route.

Raffle tickets can be purchased for chances to win bountiful themed gift baskets or a beautiful handmade quilt.

Admission is $10 for adults or $5 for children ages 3-11. Children under 3 are free. Proceeds benefit Parkinson Association of Santa Barbara.

The home of Gary & Marilyn Siegel is located at 1143 Camino Viejo in Montecitio. Street parking is available. Railroad Days will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 18 and 19.

For driving directions or more event information, visit www.rrdays.com or www.mypasb.org.

— Jo Merit is a Parkinson Association of Santa Barbara volunteer.