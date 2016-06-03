Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 2:25 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Parkinson Association Presents Father’s Day Fundraiser: Railroad Days

By Jo Merit for Parkinson Association of Santa Barbara | June 3, 2016 | 2:45 p.m.

All Aboard! The Parkinson Association of Santa Barbara (PASB) and Gary and Marilyn Siegel will present Railroad Days, a great time for railroad enthusiasts of any age, during Father’s Day weekend, Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19, 2016​.

PASB is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to offer education, support and exercise programs specifically tailored to those affected by Parkinson’s disease.

Railroad Days will be held in the private garden of hosts Gary and Marilyn Siegel in Montecito and features a spectacular G-scale outdoor train track layout modeled after the Southern Pacific Railroad, Santa Cruz division.

Meandering through the property is a year round creek, and there are paths for viewing the trains up close as they travel among more than 1,000 dwarf Alberta spruce trees, redwoods, maples and oaks that line the tracks.

Don’t miss the nationally acclaimed HO-scale indoor layout modeled after the Louisville and Nashville Railroad of eastern Kentucky circa 1971. Operators from local railroad clubs will be running the trains all day on both layouts.

Hot dogs, ice cream and root beer floats will be sold, and kids can participate in a scavenger hunt to find figures and objects along the train route.

A child marvels at a model train during a previous Railroad Days. Occurring on the grounds of Gary and Marilyn Siegel’s Montecito residence, the weekend-long event will benefit Parkinson Association of Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
A child marvels at a model train during a previous Railroad Days. Occurring on the grounds of Gary and Marilyn Siegel’s Montecito residence, the weekend-long event will benefit Parkinson Association of Santa Barbara. (Contributed photo)

Raffle tickets can be purchased for chances to win bountiful themed gift baskets or a beautiful handmade quilt.

Admission is $10 for adults or $5 for children ages 3-11. Children under 3 are free. Proceeds benefit Parkinson Association of Santa Barbara.

The home of Gary & Marilyn Siegel is located at 1143 Camino Viejo in Montecitio. Street parking is available. Railroad Days will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 18 and 19.

For driving directions or more event information, visit www.rrdays.com or www.mypasb.org.

Jo Merit is a Parkinson Association of Santa Barbara volunteer.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 