Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 4:30 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Parks and Recreation Recognizes Volunteers

With winter upon us, the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Commission honors Junior Lifeguard parent volunteers.

By Staff Report | December 13, 2007 | 11:30 a.m.

At each of its monthly meetings, the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Commission recognizes people who have volunteered their time and talents to help with projects related to the Parks & Recreation Department.
On Wednesday, the commission recognized several parent volunteers for their support of the Santa Barbara Junior Lifeguard Program.

Each summer, East Beach is filled with approximately 300 youngsters – between 9 and 17 years old – who hit the beac wearing red swim trunks and sunscreen. All for the safety of the public.

The Santa Barbara Junior Lifeguard program hosted the California State Championships in 2006 and 2007, bringing regional attention to the program. The feedback from other California Junior Lifeguard agencies was excellent, and Santa Barbara has raised the bar for future competitions.

The recognition and success of these competitions would not have been possible without the dedication and time volunteered by these Junior Lifeguard parents. These volunteers were assigned to scorekeeping duties, medal award, tents, setup, cleanup and assisting staff in any way they could for the good of the cause.

Volunteers honored Wednesday included: Theresa Beard; Dwight Faulding; Kathy Faulding; Sue Foley; Connie Fung; Stan Fung; Beverly Holliday; Sunny Ingalls; Andrea Pighetti; Tony Pighetti; Linda Racich; Jim Simmons; Stephanie Simmons, Barbara Wheeler; and Peter Ysebrands.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 