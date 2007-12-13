Parks and Recreation Recognizes Volunteers

At each of its monthly meetings, the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Commission recognizes people who have volunteered their time and talents to help with projects related to the Parks & Recreation Department.

On Wednesday, the commission recognized several parent volunteers for their support of the Santa Barbara Junior Lifeguard Program.

Each summer, East Beach is filled with approximately 300 youngsters – between 9 and 17 years old – who hit the beac wearing red swim trunks and sunscreen. All for the safety of the public.

The Santa Barbara Junior Lifeguard program hosted the California State Championships in 2006 and 2007, bringing regional attention to the program. The feedback from other California Junior Lifeguard agencies was excellent, and Santa Barbara has raised the bar for future competitions.

The recognition and success of these competitions would not have been possible without the dedication and time volunteered by these Junior Lifeguard parents. These volunteers were assigned to scorekeeping duties, medal award, tents, setup, cleanup and assisting staff in any way they could for the good of the cause.

Volunteers honored Wednesday included: Theresa Beard; Dwight Faulding; Kathy Faulding; Sue Foley; Connie Fung; Stan Fung; Beverly Holliday; Sunny Ingalls; Andrea Pighetti; Tony Pighetti; Linda Racich; Jim Simmons; Stephanie Simmons, Barbara Wheeler; and Peter Ysebrands.