Parks Department Plans Stricter Leash Enforcement

The County Parks Department wants to remind dog owners that there will be tighter enforcement of the Countyís leash ordinance at Arroyo Burro Beach County Park.
Beginning Monday, the County Parks Department will be issuing citations to dog owners who fail to observe County Code Section 26-49, which requires all dog in county parks to be ìon a leash not more than 6 feet in length and under the immediate control of a capable and responsible person, or properly confined.
A violation of this ordinance will result in a misdemeanor with a fine up to $100 for the first offense, and $200 for the second. Defendants will have to pay the fine in person at court.
Dogs are permitted off-leash at a Santa Barbara City beach below the Douglas Family Preserve, east of Arroyo Burro, a tradition which, according to County Parks Director Daniel Hernandez, may have confused dog owners into thinking that Arroyo Burro Beach County Park was also an off-leash park. The department does allow dogs off-leash at other parks in the area. For more information about these facilities, go online to www.countyofSB.org and click on the County Parks icon.
Christmas Tree Burn in Solvang
Solvang – The City of Solvang will conduct its Annual Christmas Tree Burn tonight at 6:30. The event will be held at the same location in the field of the Old Mission Santa Ines. In our efforts to provide for public safety, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department will supervise the burn and invites everyone to what has become one of the largest fire safety and community gatherings on the central coast.
This tradition provides an opportunity for friends and neighbors to gather and bring the holiday celebrations to an end. County Fire will present fire safety demonstrations including how quickly and dramatically even a single Christmas tree can burn. We urge residents not to burn their trees in fireplaces.
Sparks rising from the chimney can easily set your roof, or a neighbor’s roof, on fire, and the intense flames can damage the inside of a fireplace making it prone to causing a chimney fire now, or a house fire in the future.
Climbing Lane Project Next Week
Shell Beach – The Avila climbing lane project on Highway 101 will include pile driving weekdays beginning Wednesday for two weeks to widen the Avila Beach overcrossing. This operation will take place during the daytime hours.
The new lane on southbound Highway 101 will extend from Avila Beach Road to Shell Beach Road and will also include the installation of new guardrail.
There will be on/off ramp closures at Avila Beach Road Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Lane closures are scheduled in both directions of the 101 at Avila Beach Road Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists can expect a delay not to exceed five minutes.
The contractor for this $5 million project, which is expected to be completed this winter, is the R. Burke Corporation of San Luis Obispo.
For traffic updates on other state highways in San Luis Obispo County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit the District 5 Web site at: www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/maint/road/upslo.htm.
Highway Lane Closures Scheduled
Atascadero – Highway 41 near the interchange with Highway 101 will be reduced to one lane in each direction beginning Thursday for the next two years as part of the Highway 101/41 interchange project. The northbound on-ramp to Highway 101 will be closed for the next two months. These closures are necessary in order to widen Highway 41 from four to six lanes.
Message boards will be posted to alert the public of this work. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes/ramps such as Traffic Way or Curbaril Avenue to ease congestion through the project area. Motorists can expect delays of up to 10 minutes.
This project will replace the northbound and southbound bridges on Highway 101 over Highway 41. A new structure will be built in the center median to accommodate a future widening of the highway. The northbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Highway 41 will be relocated near the current northbound off-ramp.
The contractor for this $16 million project is Granite Construction of Watsonville.
For traffic updates on other state highway projects in San Luis Obispo County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 at 805-549-3318 or visit the District 5 Web site at: www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/maint/road/upslo.htm.
