Parks Department Plans Stricter Leash Enforcement

The County Parks Department wants to remind dog owners that there will be tighter enforcement of the Countyís leash ordinance at Arroyo Burro Beach County Park.

Beginning Monday, the County Parks Department will be issuing citations to dog owners who fail to observe County Code Section 26-49, which requires all dog in county parks to be ìon a leash not more than 6 feet in length and under the immediate control of a capable and responsible person, or properly confined.

A violation of this ordinance will result in a misdemeanor with a fine up to $100 for the first offense, and $200 for the second. Defendants will have to pay the fine in person at court.