Parliament-Funkadlic Experience Coming to Chumash Casino

Advice

George Clinton, the singer/songwriter, band leader and foremost innovator of funk music, will bring his Parliament-Funkadelic experience to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom for a one-of-a-kind show at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015. Tickets for the show are $35.

Recording both as Parliament and Funkadelic during the 1970s, Clinton revolutionized R&B, twisting soul music into funk by adding influences from several late-1960s acid heroes, including Jimi Hendrix, Frank Zappa and Sly Stone.

His website notes that the Parliament-Funkadelic machine ruled black music during the ’70s, capturing over 40 R&B hit singles (including three No. 1 hits) and recording three platinum albums.

Today, the funk mastermind is touring as “George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic” and performing songs like “Flash Light,” “One Nation Under a Groove” and “Give Up the Funk” that influenced post-disco and post-punk music groups in the '80s and ’90s.

Inspired by Motown’s assembly line of sound, Clinton gradually put together a collective of more than 50 musicians and recorded the ensemble during the ’70s both as Parliament and Funkadelic.

While Funkadelic pursued band-format psychedelic rock, Parliament engaged in a funk free-for-all, blending influences from the godfathers (James Brown and Sly Stone) with freaky costumes and themes inspired by ’60s acid culture and science fiction.

From its 1970 inception until Clinton’s dissolving of Parliament in 1980, Clinton hit the R&B top ten several times but truly excelled in two other areas: large-selling, effective album statements and the most dazzling, extravagant live show in the business.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this legendary performer when he takes the stage in one of the most popular music venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, Ca., the Chumash Casino Resort is an age-18-and-older venue.

Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Mike Traphagen represents the Chumash Casino Resort.