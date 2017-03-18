Parolee Arrested After Altercation With Officers During Traffic Stop in Santa Maria

A Santa Maria parolee is facing multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer, after an altercation during a traffic stop, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Mark Pompa, 27, was arrested during an incident that began at about 6:45 p.m. on the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue, where he was riding a bicycle, said Sgt. Daniel Rios.

“During the initial contact, the solo officer determined the violator…was on parole and known to use a controlled substance,” Rios said. “Pompa refused to comply with the officer's demands and refused to submit to the detention.”

The officer called for back-up, and Pompa physically resisted and struck the officer, Rios said.

“The primary officer was successful if taking Pompa to the ground and controlling him long enough for other officers to arrive and assist with subduing and handcuffing him,” Rios said.

The first officer received injuries to his face, head and arm, and a second officer hurt his arm while attempting to arrest Pompa, Rios said.

Pompa also sustained minor injuries to his face, and all three were treated at Marian Regional Medical Center and released.

Pompa was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of resisting a peace officer, resisting an officer with force/violence, assault on a peace officer causing injury and a parole violation, Rios said.

