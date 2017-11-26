Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 8:54 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Parolee Arrested on Armed-Robbery Charges on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside

Justin Williams, 22, taken into custody in 800 block of East Montecito Street after police chase

Justin Williams, 22, is taken into custody late Saturday as the suspect in a robbery on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 26, 2017 | 10:58 a.m.

A prison parolee was arrested late Saturday as the suspect in an armed robbery in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Justin Williams, 22, was taken into custody in the 800 block of East Montecito Street near North Nopal Street, Sgt. Rashun Drayton said.

He said the incident began at about 11 p.m. when the suspect confronted a man on the street at Old Coast Highway at Ocean View Avenue.

The suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded money before getting into a vehicle and fleeing the area, Drayton said.

A short time later, he said, an officer located a vehicle of the same description.

A passenger ran from the vehicle, and police established a perimeter in the area to search for him.

Williams was located and found to have a large amount of cash with him, Drayton said.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery.

Details of Williams’ criminal history were not immediately available.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

