Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 5:31 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Parolee Arrested on Suspicion of Prowling

A petrified couple on North Milpas Street dial 911 from their bedroom, authorities said.

By Staff Report | November 7, 2007 | 9:04 a.m.

Santa Barbara Police arrested an alleged prowler late Tuesday night who reportedly broke into a residence on Milpas Street and lingered in the kitchen as a petrified couple dialed 911 from their bedroom, authorities said.

Officers arrived at the scene around 10:30 p.m. and arrested Richard Francis Moore, 51, who was on the front porch of the residence on the 200 block of North Milpas Street, said Lt. Paul McCaffrey, the public information officer for the police department.

Moore had just been released from state prison earlier in the day, he said.

“The officers ordered Moore to get down and show his hands,” Lt. McCaffrey said in a statement. “Moore cussed at the officers, refused to follow the commands, and kept one hand concealed under his jacket."

When an officer retrieved his police dog, “Moore cussed at the dog, the canine handler, and refused to comply,” Lt. McCaffrey said.

Eventually, Moore was subdued, and in the process suffered “minor bite wounds,” for which he was treated and released at Cottage Hospital, he said.

Police did not find a knife on Moore, but a pocket search did turn up a "Leatherman tool," Lt. McCaffrey said.

The couple told police they were awakened by their barking dog, but thought nothing of it at first. Then their bedroom door opened and the intruder dressed in black stepped into the room, police said. When they shouted at him, he entered the kitchen and they followed. But they returned to their bedroom when they saw him holding what appeared to be a knife, police said.

Lt. McCaffrey said Moore has an extensive criminal history that includes arrests for assault. Moore was booked in the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of trespass, resisting arrest and parole violation. He is being held without bail. 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 