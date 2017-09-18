Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 9:37 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Part 3: Home-Buying Tips From Coastal Housing Partnership

The Dent family has worked with Coastal Housing Partnership to purchase their home. Click to view larger
The Dent family has worked with Coastal Housing Partnership to purchase their home. (Courtesy photo)
By Angel Pacheco for Coastal Housing Partnership | September 18, 2017 | 5:55 p.m.

Owning a home is more than just a goal for some — it’s the American dream. With careful planning and the right information, it’s a reality that local nonprofit Coastal Housing Partnership is looking to help more local workers achieve on the Central Coast.  

Now in its 30th year, Coastal Housing Partnership has assisted more than 10,000 local workers become homeowners. Stop by the Home Buying Fair, 5-8 p.m., Sept. 19th at the Deckers Rotunda, 6601 Hollister Ave., Goleta, to start your own path toward homeownership.

Can’t wait for the Home Buying Fair? Take a look at the following 10 tips for potential home buyers — the final set Coastal Housing has released as it celebrates its 30th anniversary. The first two sets are already available on Noozhawk.

RSVP at homebuyingfair2017.eventbrite.com/?aff=noozhawk or find out more at homebuyingfairs.org.

Part Three

» Lead with your head, then your heart

You want to fall in love with the house you’re going to buy, but don’t let that love blind you to aspects of the home that might not be suitable for you and your family.

Be realistic with what you can afford.  This is a big investment and you want to be thinking with your head before reacting with your heart.

» Understand your commute

Before making an offer on a home, drive to work from the house at your usual commute time to determine what your realistic commute time would be.

» Research the schools

Even if you don’t have children of school age, the quality of the schools can often have an impact on the future marketability and value of your home.

» What’s around the home

Understand the zoning in and around the neighborhood — what could be built that could affect the value of your home. That open space you love next to your home may be a new residential or commercial development in the future.

» Home inspection contingency

It is at the buyer’s option to order a home inspection, but it is an important aspect of your transaction. A home inspector evaluates the structural, mechanical, electrical condition of the property you are purchasing.

This report can help you negotiate an adjustment to the purchase price, if necessary, or enable you to get out of the purchase agreement if the report reveals too many physical problems with the house.

» Select an escrow company

Once your offer has been accepted and you sign a purchase agreement, escrow is opened. An escrow company is a neutral third party that works with the buyer, seller, agents, loan officers and other parties to your transaction to coordinate the obligations and paperwork necessary for closing.

Your deposit goes into escrow, not to the seller or to one of the agents.

» Understanding title insurance

A title insurance company conducts a title search to make sure the property is free of any legal claims against it. You will need to buy a title insurance policy that insures your lender for any loss caused by a discrepancy in title to the property.

In addition, an owner’s title policy protects the buyer from title defects.

» Obtain the proper homeowner’s insurance

Homeowner’s insurance is not only a good idea, it is also required by the lender. Homeowner’s insurance protects you and the lender in the event of destruction, damage, theft and liability.

» Keep an eye on interest rates and on market values

After you purchase your home, if you have private mortgage insurance (PMI), make sure to petition to eliminate the mortgage insurance once your loan to value ratio is at 80 percent (ask your lender the requirements for eliminating mortgage insurance).

If you have an adjustable-rate mortgage you are seeking to refinance, keep an eye on interest rates to determine if refinancing is right for you.

» Attend a home buying fair

A home buying fair is a great way to get the information, tools and resources to become an informed home buyer. You will have the opportunity to meet and interview potential members of your home-buying team and attend educational sessions by real estate professionals.

Upcoming Home Buying Fairs are Tuesday, Sept. 19, in Goleta and Saturday, Oct. 28, in Ventura.

For more information, visit www.homebuyingfairs.org.

— Angel Pacheco for Coastal Housing Partnership.

 
