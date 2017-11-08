Partners in Education Breakfast Showcases Volunteers, Businesses Supporting Santa Barbara Students

Volunteers contributed more than 200,000 hours to local schools, according to Partners in Education

Hundreds of Santa Barbara County business partners, nonprofit leaders and educators gathered to celebrate collaborations supporting K-12 public education Wednesday morning.

The annual Partnerships Breakfast at Earl Warren Showgrounds highlighted business and education partnerships that support local students and educators.

Santa Barbara Partners in Education’s collaborative efforts have resulted in more than 11,000 families receiving computers, as well as 200,000 hours volunteered countywide and 400 local students gaining career experience.

Anthony Beebe, Santa Barbara City College president and Partners in Education board president, recognized the donors, elected officials, teachers, volunteers and others who help make nonprofit’s operations possible.

“We are all truly partners in this important work of supporting education,” Beebe said. “With the challenges that we face in this rapid environment, it’s our duty and obligation as a community to ensure our youth have every possible advantage in being prepared to tackle challenges.”

Chelsea Duffy, Partners in Education’s executive director, said teachers are providing educational content to youth and attend to student accommodations while operating on limited resources.

Duffy noted survey findings released last week by the American Federation of Teachers that found of nearly 5,000 educators responding, 61 percent of educators, as well as school staff, say their work is “always” or “often” stressful. The data showed mental health has declined for this group in the past two years, she said.

A similar survey found just 30 percent of “general population employee” respondents say work is stressful, Duffy said.

“We are all too stressed, but educators are really stressed,” Duffy said. “It’s not surprising that a volunteer can be such an incredible gift to a classroom and teacher.”

Duffy said the organization’s top critical needs are weekly community members who are volunteering their time and expertise in elementary, junior and high schools and after-school programs, as well as guest speakers to share career opinions.

“These are powerful roles and hold much impact on the lives of students,” Duffy said.

San Marcos High School student speaker, Carlos Montes, told his personal story about how he was inspired to pursue a career in medicine and overcome barriers after multiple arrests.

In elementary school, Montes began getting into trouble. He said his behavior got worse, and he was arrested after eighth grade.

“I was easily influenced by others,” the high school senior said.

Montes recalled representative from Partners in Education speaking while he was at Los Prietos Boys Camp.

Montes was accepted in Partners in Education’s Paid Student Internship and Career Exploration Program, which aims to assist disadvantaged youth in finding their abilities by arranging paid internship experiences with area businesses and providing training in workforce preparation.

Montes said he gained hands-on knowledge and job readiness skills.

“I began to believe that I can be successful and have a bright future,” Montes said. “It provided support in my education and work experience — and the steps to be a responsible adult.”

Montes received a standing ovation from the crowd.

The event featured a panel discussion from Brianna Aguilar, financial literacy coordinator at Montecito Bank & Trust; Marshall Flinn, senior staff accountant at MedBridge; and Moses Aguirre, workforce development program manager at Cottage Health.

SBCC Foundation CEO Geoff Green moderated the discussion about corporate philanthropy.

The CEOs from Cottage Health, Montecito Bank & Trust and MedBridge were featured in a video clip and commented on the importance of volunteerism.

Another video was shown, showcasing Partners in Education’s one-to-one tutoring sessions, testimonies about how the programs support students and schools, and the value of partnerships and volunteers to empower the next generation of young adults.

Partners in Education was formed by education leaders and local businesses in 1977, and its programs are administered by the Santa Barbara County Education Office, an intermediate agency between the California Department of Education and 20 school districts within the county’s boundaries.

