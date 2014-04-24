Partners in Education Awards Breakfast to Honor Top Students in Career Education

Nearly 80 diligent students who have demonstrated excellence in career education will be recognized May 22 at Bacara Resort & Spa during a breakfast organized by Partners in Education, a nonprofit organization administered by the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

The annual Student Awards Breakfast also provides Partners in Education with the opportunity to highlight the ways that its three main programs — Computers for Families, the Internship Program and the Volunteer Coordination Program — engage local businesses in efforts to ensure a more prepared future workforce, for our community and the world at large.

The students who are recognized have demonstrated excellence in career education, either through one of 60 paid internships coordinated each year by Partners in Education with local business partners, or through Academy or ROP/CTE courses.

Regional Occupational Program/Career Technical Education (ROP/CTE) classes, administered by SBCEO, provide high-quality career technical education, career education, career development and workforce preparation for about 3,500 high school students each year in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Ynez, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria.

Dr. Richard Fulton, chairman of the Partners in Education Career Education Committee and a member of the county Board of Education, describes internships as “the critical bridge from classroom to career.”

“They are the most effective way for young people to apply the concepts they learn in class," he said. "We hope more employers will be inspired to get involved as a result of attending this event and hearing students’ stories.”

Students from both San Marcos High School and Santa Barbara High School who have completed internships with local businesses through Partners in Education will be featured in videos produced by the ROP media arts class at Dos Pueblos High School. Thanks to a partnership with TV Santa Barbara, the event will be broadcast on community access television in late June.

All guests are welcome at the breakfast, which is scheduled from 7 to 9 a.m. May 22 at Bacara. Presentations begin at 7:45 a.m., with awards being presented throughout the program.

Tickets may be purchased online by clicking here for $30 until May 5 and $40 thereafter. Proceeds help support the event, allowing student award recipients and two family members to attend for free. For more information, click here or call 805.964.4710 x4413.

— Dave Bemis is the communications director for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.