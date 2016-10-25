Partners in Education Seeking Survey Responses on Employee Skills, Readiness

Santa Barbara Partners in Education recently asked its board members to complete a brief survey that identified areas in which local employees could improve the most in marketable skills.

Partners in Education, an initiative within the Santa Barbara County Education Office, is now inviting the larger business community to participate in the survey, which will help the organization refine and focus its programs and better equip its volunteers in preparing students for the future.

Click here to complete the Santa Barbara Employers Survey: How Do Your Employees Rank with Skills, Readiness, and Professional Growth and Development? The five-minute survey is available through Oct. 28.

Results of the survey will be outlined at the annual Business & Education Partnerships Breakfast, from 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

