Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 12:28 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

Partners in Education Seeking Survey Responses on Employee Skills, Readiness

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | October 25, 2016 | 10:15 a.m.

Santa Barbara Partners in Education recently asked its board members to complete a brief survey that identified areas in which local employees could improve the most in marketable skills.

Partners in Education, an initiative within the Santa Barbara County Education Office, is now inviting the larger business community to participate in the survey, which will help the organization refine and focus its programs and better equip its volunteers in preparing students for the future.

Click here to complete the Santa Barbara Employers Survey: How Do Your Employees Rank with Skills, Readiness, and Professional Growth and Development? The five-minute survey is available through Oct. 28.

Results of the survey will be outlined at the annual Business & Education Partnerships Breakfast, from 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Click here for more information about Santa Barbara Partners in Education, or call 805.964.4710 x4401. Click here for more information about Partners in Education volunteer opportunities.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 