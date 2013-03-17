Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 10:41 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Partners in Education Volunteer Spotlight: Micah Kiliman

UCSB graduate a 'perfect' match with Santa Barbara High journalism program

By Shannon Thompson for the Santa Barbara County Education Office | March 17, 2013 | 2:00 a.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: One in a series on Santa Barbara Partners in Education volunteers. This article is sponsored by ABC-CLIO, a Partners in Education President’s Council member.]

Micah Kiliman has been a volunteer with Santa Barbara Partners in Education for only a few months, but the recent UC Santa Barbara graduate already has made an impact on students that will last a lifetime.

      |  Partners in Education President’s Council Series |  Complete Series Index  |

Like many new graduates, Kiliman found a highly competitive job market to contend with. In between submitting résumés and juggling interviews, she decided to browse the volunteer opportunities on Craigslist. There she came across an advertisement from Partners in Education, a nonprofit organization run under the Santa Barbara County Education Office umbrella. The post described a need for a tutor to help journalism students at Santa Barbara High School.

“When I saw the advertisement on Craigslist, I thought ‘PERFECT’,” Kiliman said. “I knew this volunteer opportunity with Partners in Education would allow me to have a direct impact on students’ high school experience.”

Kiliman contacted Partners in Education and, after discussing opportunities with a Partners volunteer manager, she realized that her skills and interests were a great fit for a journalism class in need of some help.

“(Currently) I’m an adviser for an undergraduate quarterly magazine called WORD: Isla Vista Arts & Culture,” she said. “I use my two years of experience as staff on the magazine to help the current staff run smoothly. I also teach InDesign and other computer programs to students.”

While Kiliman was going through the fingerprinting and Live Scan process each ongoing volunteer must complete, Partners contacted Stephanie Rivera, the journalism teacher at Santa Barbara High. Rivera was thrilled that such an experienced person was interested in helping her students and agreed that she should begin as soon as possible.

A few weeks later Rivera had only wonderful things to say about her new volunteer.

“I can say, (that) with the addition of Micah to our team, our last issue of The Forge (the student newspaper) was stellar ... because Micah helped instill a streamlined system of editing and has been mentoring the layout editors on how to use the computer program more efficiently,” Rivera raved.

Kiliman was enjoying her time with the students, too.

“(I enjoy) witnessing how bright they are!” she exclaimed. “It’s so rewarding to see them take something I teach them and run with it!”

Kiliman is not afraid to use creative tactics to get the job done.

“Distribution day for issue three was approaching and I thought the students should do something a little out-of-the-ordinary to spice up their distribution routine,” she said. “So, I suggested one of them wear a banana suit while passing out copies. I was happy to see my silly idea accepted with such enthusiasm, and it was pretty cool to have a banana in the classroom.”

                                                                  •        •        •

Santa Barbara Partners in Education is a nonprofit 501(c)3 administered by the Santa Barbara County Education Office. Partners programs include a Volunteer Recruitment program serving K-12 public schools and nonprofit organizations; a Paid Job Readiness Training & Internship program for deserving high school students; and Computers for Families, a program working to close the digital divide.

» Click here to volunteer with Partners in Education, or call 805.964.4710 x4401.

» Connect with Partners in Education on Facebook. Follow Partners in Education on Twitter: @sbpartnersined.

» For other inquiries, contact internship program and communications coordinator Chelsea Duffy at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

      |  Partners in Education President’s Council Series |  Complete Series Index  |

— Shannon Thompson is an AmeriCorps volunteer serving as a Santa Barbara Partners in Education volunteer manager through the 2012-2013 school year.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 