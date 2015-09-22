Partnership Between City and Westside Anacapa, LLC Brings Bike Corral to the Funk Zone

Advice

In June 2015, at the start of the summer high season, the City of Santa Barbara partnered with Westside Anacapa, LLC to install a bike corral on Helena Street at Yanonali Street in the Funk Zone.

This public-private partnership was crucial to financing and expediting 18 new bike parking spaces, with costs being equally shared between the property owner and the City.

Bike corrals are typically located in the curb parking areas of commercial districts where a significant number of bike trips occur.

In this location, the red curb near the stop sign at Yanonali Street was converted to a bike corral. This is the second bike corral installation and is heavily used.

The first was installed in 2014 on the 100 block of East Canon Perdido near Santa Barbara Street across from El Presidio.

“The corral is jam packed every single weekend and weekday afternoons. Our customers regularly note that we finally have more bike parking,” noted Kami Punzal, taproom manager at Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company.

The bike corral effort was co-led by the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition and Leah Dunbar, administrative manager of the The Lark.

They spoke with all of the surrounding businesses and found unanimous support for the project (The Lark, Lucky Penny, Les Marchands, SB Wine Collective, Bird Dog Merchantile, Figueroa Mt. Brew Co, Area 51 Winery, SB Guitar Bar, Reds Bin 211, Reality and Riverbench).

After discussing the project with city staff, Westside Anacapa, LLC concurred with the need to increase and organize bicycle parking and offered to pay for the corral materials. The City paid for design and construction.

“The bike corral is proving to be a successful tool to meet business and community transportation needs in various locations,” said Browning Allen, manager of the Transportation Division of Santa Barbara’s Public Works Department.

The Architectural Board of Review granted design approval and followed the simple, transparent design that was chosen with the city’s first corral installed across from El Presidio.

The City has also used the hoop-style round rack installation this year to enhance the quantity and quality of bike parking in Lot 5, near Olio Limone and on Chapala Street at De le Guerra at the entrance to the El Paseo Mall in front of Eureka Burger and California Pizza Kitchen.

— Brandon Beaudette is an administrative analyst for the Santa Barbara Public Works Department.