Partnership Between Santa Barbara Foundation, Santa Ynez Valley Foundation Supports Local Nonprofits

By Judy Taggart for the Santa Barbara Foundation | February 6, 2015 | 10:53 a.m.

The second year of a three-year partnership between the Santa Barbara Foundation and the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation will provide $100,000 to support nonprofit organizations working in the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos.

“This partnership with the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation proves the exciting and powerful role that collaboration can play in philanthropy when strategically applied,” said Ron Gallo, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation.

The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation has 25 years of expertise in the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos communities. This collaboration augments their philanthropic efforts thanks to a Santa Barbara Foundation grant that provides $100,000 per year for three-years. Each year the grant will be divided so that $50,000 is used to implement the Santa Barbara Foundation Express Grant program throughout the valley, and the remaining $50,000 supplements regular grants made by the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation.

“By partnering with the Santa Barbara Foundation, the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation will be able to better support the philanthropic needs of the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos,” said Priscilla Higgins, board president of the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation. “Working together we can accomplish so much more and we are delighted to have this opportunity.”

Santa Barbara Foundation Express Grants are modest awards with a short review period. These grants are used to advance excellence in the nonprofit sector by improving organizational efficiencies. Organizations may apply for up to $5,000 in support.

These funds may be used to encourage new or innovative projects, joint/collaborative efforts, or projects that include other grant awards with a match requirement. Funds may also be used to support programs linked to foundation focus areas or developing areas of interests or non-deferred maintenance or emergency events. A new grant that is being offered by both foundations is the Community Learning Sponsorship. Nonprofits hosting events that will educate and inform the public may apply for up to $2,500 in support. These sponsorships are intended to assist with event related expenses such as speaker fees and venue rental fees.

Organizations throughout Santa Barbara County may apply for an Express Grant or a Community Learning Sponsorship by submitting an application that may be found online at each of the foundation’s websites. Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos nonprofits should submit applications directly to the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation. For more information, click here or call 805.688.2991.

Organizations from all other areas of the county should submit Express Grant and Community Learning Sponsorship applications directly to the Santa Barbara Foundation. Click here for more information.

— Judy Taggart is the communications director for the Santa Barbara Foundation.

