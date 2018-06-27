Partnership Continues Between Santa Barbara Foundation and Santa Ynez Valley Foundation

The third year of a three-year partnership between the Santa Barbara Foundation and the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation will provide $100,000 to support nonprofit organizations working in the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos.

“This partnership with the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation proves the exciting and powerful role that collaboration can play in philanthropy when strategically applied,” said Ron Gallo, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation.

The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation has 25 years of expertise in the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos communities. This collaboration augments their philanthropic efforts thanks to a Santa Barbara Foundation grant that provided $100,000 per year for three years.

Each year the grant was divided so that $50,000 was used to implement the Santa Barbara Foundation Express Grant program throughout the valley, and the remaining $50,000 supplemented regular grants made by the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation.

“The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation truly appreciates the support of the Santa Barbara Foundation in its efforts to improve the lives of the people living in the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos,” said Richard Nagler, board president of the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation. “We will be responsible stewards of this partnership.”

Santa Barbara Foundation Express Grants are modest awards with a short review period used to advance excellence in the nonprofit sector by improving organizational efficiencies.

Organizations may apply for up to $5,000 in support. The funds may be used for activities within the following three broad areas: organizational development and capacity building, defined projects and staff or board training and development.

Organizations throughout Santa Barbara County may apply for an Express Grant by submitting an online application found on each of the foundations’ websites.

Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos nonprofits should submit applications directly to the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation. More information is available at syvalleyfoundation.org or by calling 805.688.2991.

Organizations from all other areas of the county should submit Express Grant applications directly to the Santa Barbara Foundation. More information can be found at sbfoundation.org.

— Andrew Fletcher is the communications director at the Santa Barbara Foundation.