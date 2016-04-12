Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 9:19 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Partnership for Excellence Conference in Santa Barbara Trains Its Attention on Mindfulness

Led off by Stanford University’s Leah Weiss, the annual gathering of Santa Barbara County’s philanthropic and nonprofit players explored how to strengthen focus and purpose

Leah Weiss of the Stanford Graduate School of Business and HopeLab gave the keynote speech at Tuesday’s conference.
Leah Weiss of the Stanford Graduate School of Business and HopeLab gave the keynote speech at Tuesday’s conference.  (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | April 12, 2016 | 9:18 p.m.

Several hundred philanthropic figures and nonprofit service providers from around the county convened Tuesday at The Fess Parker Hotel in downtown Santa Barbara for the 23rd annual Partnership for Excellence conference.

By introducing new ideas and strategies based around a particular theme, the conference aims to improve nonprofits, foundations, and businesses organization, relationships, and practices to improve and strengthen their impacts on their communities.

This year’s theme was “mindful leadership: strengthening focus and purpose.”

Highlighting the conference was keynote speaker Leah Weiss of the Stanford Graduate School of Business and HopeLab, a Silicon Valley-based nonprofit that researches and develops technologies aimed at improving the well-being and health of youth.

Mindfulness, she explained, was the intentional use of attention.

“Really what it comes down to is awareness and self-awareness,” she said. “So mindfulness is a way of increasing our awareness about what’s going on with the people around us, so we can better attend to and serve them. And self-awareness about what’s going on within us, so we can be better leaders.”

Steering-committee chair Palmer Jackson, Jr. said the day-long conference was sold out for the first time since 2012.

Philanthropic and nonprofit leaders, educators, and consultants led group discussions on topics like self-awareness, work overload, and leadership transitions.

Weiss’ keynote speech resembled a grad-school lecture in mindfulness (a topic she teaches at Stanford), which she said comes down to a handful of factors: intention and purpose, attention, and attitude.

Neuroplasticity, “the idea, in short, that our brains can be rewired,” she said, is one of the ideas that mindfulness hinges on — that adults can still train themselves to become more mindful.

Self-exploration, self-regulation, and listening to others are a few methods for becoming more mindful, she said.

Weiss introduced the concept of mindfulness through experiments with the audience, asking people to write down their present distractions and throw them away, draw a sketch of how they perceive their mind, take a minute of silence, and meditate on a calming scene she described to them.

Weiss grounded the rather intangible nature of mindfulness in science, introducing studies relating to psychology, biology, and genetics.

Attendees wrote “mindful practices” on a window during the Partnership for Excellence conference. Click to view larger
Attendees wrote “mindful practices” on a window during the Partnership for Excellence conference.  (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

Citing one study examining zookeepers, who were overwhelmingly found to do their work because of their passion for it and the purpose it gives them, Weiss explained that recognizing and honing this sense of purpose is key to getting through less-pleasant work tasks.

“If we can find ways to really come into those activities drawing on our deepest values and our deepest purpose, that has the opportunity to transform our experience of our work and the effectiveness of our work,” she said.

The popularity of mindfulness strategies has taken off in a wide variety of industries, she said, including in the health and financial sectors and in university curriculum.

“The interesting thing is that people are tying it in with whatever their context is,” she told Noozhawk after her address.

“So if it’s health care, they’re looking at what is the impact on safety. If it’s a finance company, then they’re more interested in how is it impacting good decisions and productivity.”

Despite the seeming win–win nature of being more mindful, the subject is not without its critics.

“Is mindfulness about making people healthier or happier — or what if you’re using it to get more productivity out of them,” she said.

“The end game is different in different contexts, and is that in some way harmful?”

The conference was founded and sponsored by The Foundation Roundtable, a body of representatives from local philanthropic organizations.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 