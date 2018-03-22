Partnership Fields Spring Soccer Clinic

One.Sport Foundation and Fifi Soccer Foundation have partnered to present to spring clinic to improve the soccer skills of all soccer athletes in the Santa Barbara community March 22-26 at Girsh Turf Park.

Having the common goal of helping underprivileged children, as 501c3 nonprofit organizations, One.Sport Foundation and Fifi Soccer Foundation officials said they decided to work together to give back to the community.

"Our mission is to help provide opportunity and equipment for underprivileged children in Santa Barbara and in Ghana to live their dream of sports," they said.

"Focusing on SAQ [speed, agility and quickness], technique and finishing, we are providing a dynamic spring clinic that will help elevate the skills of all participants of both boys and girls," the organizations said.

The groups said they encourage those who are interested in participating in the spring clinic to go on the onesoccerschools.com website to sign up.

The partners, which are seeking donations for the clinic, said all proceeds will be evenly distributed to cater to the needs of the beneficiaries of one.sport foundation and Fifi Soccer Foundation.

For more information, visit www.onesoccerschools.com and www.fifisoccer.com.

— Fifi Baiden for Fifi Soccer Foundation and One.Sport Foundation.