Partnership for Excellence Confab Targets Diversity, Inclusion

The Foundation Roundtable will convene 500 individuals committed to Santa Barbara’s nonprofit and social sector 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Fess Parker’s Hilton Resort.

The focus of the Partnership for Excellence Conference is on embracing a culture of diversity and equity within our relationships, workplaces, institutions and community.

The gathering will also reveal how, by inviting underrepresented voices and expertise into decision-making and leadership, we can boost personal awareness and local impacts.

The conference will open with an interactive experience led by a team of world-class performers, facilitators and leadership coaches from Orchestrating Excellence, a provider of team-building and leadership development experiences and tools for organizations, and conferences.

Orchestrating Excellence designs custom training programs that leverage the power of music and participatory learning to build trust, collaboration, innovation, and a sense of community — helping organizations grow and thrive.

Through the power of making music together, attendees will embrace and overcome boundaries in pursuit of what’s possible when we open ourselves to the pulse and power of inclusive cooperation and discover key principles for navigating growth, change and dissonance to achieve excellence.

Also featured at this year’s conference will be the results from a diversity-focused survey of Santa Barbara County nonprofit sector leadership compiled by Just Communities, a local organization offering cultural competency training to local agencies for organizational change initiatives.

Just Communities will co-facilitate a session titled Beyond Names and Numbers: Building a Diverse, Inclusive and Effective Board including a workshop aspect, panel of local board leaders and results of the diversity survey (as well as what the results may mean for Santa Barbara County.

The following additional concurrent sessions will be offered:

Developing and Leveraging Diverse Interpersonal Relationships to Tackle Even the Most Complex and Difficult Issues – with a panel of UCSB students who traveled and learned together from vastly different backgrounds and perspectives and are impacting campus life

Hidden Prejudices: How Implicit Bias Affects Our Work and Relationships (Carmel Saad, Westmont College) – exploring how unconscious reactions influence our community work and teams.

Tools for Working and Living Better: Unlocking the Value of Personality and Working Style (Relly Nadler, True North Leadership) – using leadership assessment tools to improve our understanding of our strengths/preferred workstyle and that of others.

Founded and sponsored by the The Foundation Roundtable, the Partnership for Excellence Conference is a forum for funders, nonprofit leaders, and community volunteers from the philanthropic sector to learn, share and network.

Registration, materials and free onsite interpretation between Spanish and English will be available this year. Pre-registration is required.

Conference outreach is made possible with the support of our media partners: Nonprofit Resource Network, Noozhawk, The Independent, Pacific Coast Business Times, Santa Barbara Foundation, Leading From Within, Fund for Santa Barbara, McCune Foundation, Cal Lutheran’s Center for Nonprofit Leadership, Future Leaders of America, Just Communities, and Ventura County Community Foundation.

— Judy Hawkins for Partnership for Excellence.