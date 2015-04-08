Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 3:15 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Partnership for Excellence Conference to Address Appreciative Leadership and Inquiry

By Judy Hawkins for the Partnership for Excellence | April 8, 2015 | 4:46 p.m.

On Thursday, April 16, Partnership for Excellence will present its 20-second conference "Recognizing Our Strengths: Creating Excellence at Every Level."

The 500-plus participants from Santa Barbara County’s philanthropic sector will gain skills and resources to build relationships that inspire individuals to work from their strengths — bringing out the best in each other as they work together to enhance the community.

This premier conference is the single largest annual gathering on the Central Coast convening regional foundations, nonprofit organizations and community/business board members.

“As originally envisioned, this year’s conference will once again provide the space and time for conference participants to network, learn from each other, and share our unique challenges,” said Pam Lewis, conference chair. “We are very excited and proud to be presenting a day full of interaction, discovery and best practices.”

Keynote speaker Diana Whitney, Ph.D., will present thought leadership on appreciative leadership, appreciative inquiry, and positive change to drive winning performance and build thriving organizations. In addition to her keynote, Whitney will facilitate two practical learning sessions — one on recognizing strengths and the other on turning creative potential into positive power.

This year’s conference will pose questions such as: Looking to awaken the creative spirit within you? Wanting to make choices for the good of the whole? Seeking to leverage your strengths for even better results?

“The practices of appreciative leadership help individuals and organizations leverage ‘what works’ — shifting people, meetings, and client interactions from focusing on challenges to creating more vibrant impacts and opportunities,” said Judy Hawkins, conference coordinator. “We can all benefit from telling less and asking more.”

Started by the Foundation Roundtable, the Partnership for Excellence conference is an important event that seeks to create a forum for funders and nonprofit leaders from the philanthropic sector to learn, share, and network together — building relationships, increased understanding, and awareness of each other's perspectives. This event is sold out and pre-registration required. For more information on the program, click here.

— Judy Hawkins represents the Partnership for Excellence.

 

