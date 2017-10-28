Partnerships Help Bridge Digital Divide Among Students

Since 1996, Partners in Education’s Computers for Families (CFF) program has delivered computers and technology training to more than 11,000 families in need.

The Computers for Families program was created in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Education Office to provide computers and Internet access to south Santa Barbara County elementary school pupils lacking these educational tools at home.

Teachers identify students who don't have such technology at home, and their families are invited to a distribution event.

There, families receive training and a refurbished computer, as well as information about applying for discounted Internet from Cox Communications or Frontier Communications.

Through strengthened and new partnerships, in just one evening families can now get pre-qualified for discounted internet by speaking with an on-site Cox Connect2Compete representative.

They also can learn directly from Equalitech about resources available at their technology training center in the Goleta Valley Community Center.

The computers the families receive have all been donated by local community members and businesses, with LogMeIn supplying more than 350 computers so far this year.

The computers are refurbished with the help of youth from Los Prietos Boys Camp (LPBC) a rehabilitation program for incarcerated youth, run by the Santa Barbara County Probation Department.

A few days per month, at Los Prietos Boys Camp Business Center, in the basement of the Santa Barbara County Board-Supervisor’s building, Rubén Orozco, Cottage Health manager IT Operations Support, volunteers to teach the youth marketable technical skills that benefit CFF operations and the young men’s future.

The culmination of these efforts occurs each Thursday evening in the fall, when volunteers and LPBC youth assist with distribution events and experience firsthand the positive impact they make.

Held at schools and community centers, the distribution events provide families with opportunities to practice with and explore the educational programs installed on all CFF computers.

After families complete the interactive exercises, they participate in a brief training presentation, learning how to set up their computers, how to keep their kids safe online, and how to access the free tech support offered by CFF.

At the end of the evening, families leave with a desktop computer, flat-screen monitor, keyboard, mouse, and often, low-cost Internet.

After having a CFF computer for two years, one sixth-grade student said her grades have improved, and she no longer has to go to school early or to stay late to complete her homework. “Now I can do all my homework at home,” she said.

Those who are interested can join Partners in Education, local businesses and educators to celebrate successful partnerships at the Business & Education Partnerships Breakfast, 7-9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Earl Warren Showgrounds.

The event is complimentary, but registration is required. To learn more, visit partners.sbceo.org/partnershipsbfast.

For more information, visit partners.sbceo.org.

— David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office.