Party at Santa Barbara Winery to Benefit Common Ground Santa Barbara County

A benefit party for Common Ground Santa Barbara County will be held in the barrel room of Santa Barbara Winery beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 28.

A suggested donation of $20 includes live music, a glass of award-winning Santa Barbara Winery wines and a raffle ticket for an opportunity to win door prizes. The event will also include a silent auction.

The festive event will raise funds and awareness for Common Ground Santa Barbara County, a special project of Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County. CGSBC recruits, trains and educates volunteers so they can effectively house the most vulnerable individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Santa Barbara County. CGSBC is a collaborative effort of community members from the non-profit, governmental, business and faith communities of Santa Barbara County striving to end homelessness in our communities.

For those who cannot attend, tax-deductible donations to CGSBC can be made online by clicking here or by mail or in-person at 301 E. Cannon Perdido St. in Santa Barbara. Checks should be payable to the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County with CGSBC noted in the memo line.

For more information about the event or how to support CGSBC, contact 805.451.5604 or [email protected].

— Vicki Allen represents Common Ground Santa Barbara County.