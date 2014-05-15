Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 8:41 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Party Time Is Almost Here for Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta

The season kicks off with La Primavera on Sunday at El Paseo Restaurant downtown

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | May 15, 2014 | 6:15 p.m.

Mayor Helene Schneider helped formally announce this year's Santa Barbara Fiesta celebration. (Fritz Olenberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

Representatives of Old Spanish Days were joined by civic dignitaries and members of the public this week to formally announce this year's Fiesta celebration in Santa Barbara.

El Presidente Dennis Rickard was among those who shared the history and significance of the 90th annual celebration, which runs from July 30 through Aug. 3.

Joining Rickard for the gathering at the Carriage and Western Arts Museum were Segundo Vice Presidente J.C. Gordon, past El Presidente Roger Aceves, Fiesta Rodeo Director Davia Montoya, and Santa Barbara Mayor Helen Schneider.

Also on hand and leading Wednesday's event was Public Relations Chairman Eric Davis.

The Fiesta season kicks off Sunday with La Primavera, a night of food, music and dancing that includes the unveiling of the 2014 Fiesta poster and pin.

La Primavera runs from 5 to 10 p.m. at El Paseo Restaurant downtown. Tickets are $100 in advance — $115 at the door — with all proceeds going to support the free events that are staged during Fiesta.

Click here for more information and tickets for La Primavera.

J.C. Gordon is Segundo Vice Presidente of Old Spanish Days Fiesta. (Fritz Oleberger / Old Spanish Days photo)

The next big event of the season is Fiesta Ranchera, which runs from 5 to 10 p.m. at Stow House in Goleta. This evening of festive fun, food, music and dancing is co-hosted by the Goleta Valley Historical Society.

Click here for a complete schedule of Old Spanish Days events and additional information.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 