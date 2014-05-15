Party Time Is Almost Here for Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta

The season kicks off with La Primavera on Sunday at El Paseo Restaurant downtown

Representatives of Old Spanish Days were joined by civic dignitaries and members of the public this week to formally announce this year's Fiesta celebration in Santa Barbara.

El Presidente Dennis Rickard was among those who shared the history and significance of the 90th annual celebration, which runs from July 30 through Aug. 3.

Joining Rickard for the gathering at the Carriage and Western Arts Museum were Segundo Vice Presidente J.C. Gordon, past El Presidente Roger Aceves, Fiesta Rodeo Director Davia Montoya, and Santa Barbara Mayor Helen Schneider.

Also on hand and leading Wednesday's event was Public Relations Chairman Eric Davis.

The Fiesta season kicks off Sunday with La Primavera, a night of food, music and dancing that includes the unveiling of the 2014 Fiesta poster and pin.

La Primavera runs from 5 to 10 p.m. at El Paseo Restaurant downtown. Tickets are $100 in advance — $115 at the door — with all proceeds going to support the free events that are staged during Fiesta.

The next big event of the season is Fiesta Ranchera, which runs from 5 to 10 p.m. at Stow House in Goleta. This evening of festive fun, food, music and dancing is co-hosted by the Goleta Valley Historical Society.

