Pasadena downs SBCC 82-56 in Cuesta Winter Classic

College Basketball

Pasadena City College shot 56.7 percent in the first half on Saturday and went on to defeat SBCC 82-56 in a consolation semifinal of the Cuesta Winter Classic men’s basketball tournament at San Luis Obispo.

The Lancers (8-7) led 45-27 at intermission. They outshot the Vaqueros 54.4 to 40.4 percent for the game and outrebounded them 33-30.

SBCC (1-12) was plagued by 24 turnovers that led to 25 points. Drayten Howell, a sophomore point guard who’s averaging 11.3 points and 6.0 assists, missed his second straight game with an illness.

Aaron Mejia hit 5-7 from 3-point land and led the Vaqueros with 17 points and four assists. SBCC shot 50 percent from long distance (8-16) and the Lancers were nearly as good (8-18).

Donald Grant, a 6-6 forward, added 11 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots.

PCC’s Kyle Mitchell made 10-of-13 field goals and led all scorers with 24 points.

The Vaqueros will open WSC North play on Saturday, Jan. 13 when they host Cuesta at 7 p.m.