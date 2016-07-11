Pascual Marquez Correa of Santa Barbara, 1921-2016

Posted on July 11, 2016 | 1:28 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Pascual Marquez Correa, 95, died peacefully at At Home in Santa Barbara, an assisted living facility, Tuesday, June 28, 2016, surrounded by family, friends and caregivers.

Pascual was born in Anaheim, Calif., March 29, 1921, to immigrant parents from the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. He had three older sisters.

Shortly after his birth, his father, also named Pascual, died of influenza. His mother eventually re-married and had two more daughters and a son; unfortunately the marriage didn’t last long, leaving his mother to raise seven children on her own.

At the age of nine years old, Pascual was forced to leave school and help support the family. In due course, the family began a life as migrant farmworkers, traveling up and down California and Arizona, following the seasonal crop cycle.

On Aug. 16, 1944, Pascual married Mary Ayala from El Paso, Texas. Several months later, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and shipped to the South Pacific.

In August 1945, the Japanese surrendered, and Pascual became part of the Allies occupation and rehabilitation of the Japanese state. He was honorably discharged in April 1946 as private first class.

After the war and seeking a better life, the family moved to Los Angeles. Pascual secured a job with General Motors in South Gate, Calif., first working on the assembly line and then in the parts department.

After 35 years as a union worker for General Motors, he retired at the age of 59, and shortly thereafter, moved to Santa Barbara.

Several years before, the couple had purchased a motor home, using it on weekends and for long vacations. Once retired, Pascual and Mary traveled in that motor home all over the United States, Canada and Mexico. They even spent a few years in Puerto Vallarta, enjoying the people and customs of Mexico.

He lived a good life and raised a loving family.

Mary died in October 2008, leaving behind her husband of 63 years. Pascual continued to live with his daughter, Marti, and her husband, Gil, and was taken care of well by caregivers, Romie Alvarado and Marta Fernandez.

Pascual leaves behind three adult children, Gloria de la Torre (David), Marti Correa de Garcia (Gil) and Daniel Correa (Melonie); four adult grandchildren; four adult step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; eleven step-great-grandchildren; and eleven step-great-grand-grandchildren.

The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. July 19, 2016, at Serra Chapel at Old Mission Santa Barbara, followed by a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery. A Military Honor Guard will be present.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.