‘Pascucci Dine Out’ Serving Up Fun and Games to Benefit Summer Solstice Celebration

Hop, skip and jump your way to Pascucci Dine Out, a "Games"-themed Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration fundraiser from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 14.

Play a game of hopscotch on a court drawn by artist Pali-X-Mano outside Pascucci, before heading in for pasta, vino and cappuccino.

For the 14th consecutive year, Pascucci owner (and Solstice board member) Laura Knight has turned over her fine establishment to Solstice volunteers for an entire evening — with the exception of the kitchen (wisely!), which is staffed by pros. Fun loving and costume clad, Solstice volunteers act as hosts, servers, bartenders and drink runners.

Staffers’ attire will reflect the 2014 Solstice Parade theme, which is "Games." Guests are also encouraged to dress up as a game show contestant or favorite personality. Think Vanna White and Alex Trebek.

“One year the theme was ‘Dream’ and the wait staff dressed in their pajamas,” Solstice Executive Director Claudia Bratton. “It gave several tourists something to talk about when they returned home.”

Local luminaries are among the volunteers, including a city council member or two, and a trio of Johns — mustachioed KEYT newsman John Palminteri, Tri-County Produce’s John Dixon and “The Restaurant Guy” John Dickson.

Pali-X-Mano will be on hand autographing his handiwork as this year’s official Solstice poster and T-shirts bear his drawing of a sun and moon playing hopscotch. Remember, playing hopscotch is as easy as:

» 1. Toss a stone within, without touching the lines, the first square.

» 2. Hop through the course, skipping the square with your marker; hop single squares on one foot, and straddle side-by-side squares.

» 3. After hopping Home, turn around and return from whence you came; when you reach the square with your marker, retrieve it.

» 4. Upon successfully returning to the Start, repeat the pattern; the first player to complete every square on the court wins the game.

Proceeds from the evening benefit the Summer Solstice Celebration set for June 20-22. The Summer Solstice Parade will start at noon Saturday, June 21. Click here for more information.

Pascucci is located at 729 State St. in Santa Barbara's Paseo Nuevo, reachable by calling 805.963.8123. As the announcer proclaims on The Price Is Right, come on down!

— Wendy Jenson represents the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration.