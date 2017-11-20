Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 12:37 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Paseo Nuevo All Dressed Up for Holiday Shoppers

By Mary Lynn Harms-Romo for Paseo Nuevo | November 20, 2017 | 9:49 p.m.

Paseo Nuevo will be the premier shopping destination in downtown Santa Barbara this holiday season, the shopping center reports.

The mall offers new retailers, artisan markets, pop-up shops and free community events. Following is the lineup of shopping destinations, events and activities:
 
New to Paseo Nuevo is Saje Natural Wellness, where aromas of essential oil blends waft throught the store, and shoppers will find a selection of curated gifts, and 2Bella delivers the latest trends in apparel and accessories for high-style-minded shoppers.

For one-of-a-kind gifts, shop local artisans and makers at the Holiday Makers Market each weekend, where 20-plus vendors offer their handmade products.

New and unique retail offerings are popping up each week with mobile boutiques such as The Whiskey Hotel featuring designer menswear, The Sophisticated Gypsy for women’s accessories, and Dalla Vita, a mobile home and garden boutique.
 
Check out Santa Barbara’s nightly best in snow. Snowfall shows will take place twice each evening in Center Court as a flurry of the white stuff falls on the Christmas tree, carolers, shoppers and families.

Snowfall shows start promptly at 6 and 7 p.m. Fridays until Dec. 30 (no shows on Christmas Day).
 
On Thursday, Dec. 7, attend Silent Night, a free silent disco holiday dance party for the family. Wear your ugliest sweater and be ready to dance and sing to DJs mixing holiday tunes through your headphones. Come early to get headsets for the family.
 
Santa has settled in to his Santa Barbara residence in Center Court at Paseo Nuevo and children are invited to visit him daily through Dec. 24. Santa will be open early on Dec. 3 to visit with children with special needs.

On Tuesday evenings Santa will sit for photo-ops with pets.

Every child will receive a free gift and Santa’s elves will be on hand to snap pictures. Photo packages start at $24.99 and digital downloads are instantly available via text.
 
It wouldn’t be the holidays without festive carolers, holiday horns, colossal choirs, and the occasional squeezebox roaming the center filling the paseos with sounds of the holidays.

Some 20 live entertainment ensembles will perform throughout the season nearly every day. For the full schedule of performers, dates and times, visit http://paseonuevoshopping.com/event/holiday-entertainment/.
 
Valet service will be available every Thursday through Sunday this season at Paseo Nuevo on Chapala Street, near California Pizza Kitchen. All-day parking is $7.
 
For a chance to win prices, mall guests can snap, share and tag their holiday experience on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with @ShopPaseoNuevo and hashtag #PaseoNuevoMagic. Winners will be chosen every week.

