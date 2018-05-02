Paseo Nuevo Cinemas Offer Summer Films for Kids

The Metropolitan Paseo Nuevo Cinemas at Paseo Nuevo Shops and Restaurants in Santa Barbara will host a 10-week Metro Summer Kids Movie Series designed to create a fun, movie-going experience suited for families.
Featuring specially priced $2 movie tickets, the Metro Summer Kids Movie Series runs Tuesday, June 12 through Wednesday, Aug. 15. Screenings take place at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Films, appropriate for kids of all ages, will include Despicable Me, The Lego Batman Movie, The Boss Baby and Ferdinand.
More information is available at the Metropolitan Paseo Nuevo Cinemas box office or online at www.MetroTheatres.com.
Metropolitan Theatres is a fourth-generation family owned theater circuit launched in 1923.
— Natalie Eig for Metropolitan Theatres.