Friday, November 16 , 2018, 1:41 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Paseo Nuevo Rings in Holiday Season

By Mary Lynn Harms-Romo for Paseo Nuevo | November 16, 2018 | 12:04 p.m.

Paseo Nuevo is celebrating the holidays with a lineup of the season’s shopping destinations, events and activities including new retailers, artisan markets and pop-up shops and free family community events.

» Black Friday: The official start to the shopping season, Black Friday on Nov. 23, will launch all things holiday. Paseo Nuevo will get an early start, opening at 7 p.m. with some retailers will opening even earlier. For a full list of store hours, visit PaseoNuevoShopping.com.
 
» Shopping: New to Paseo Nuevo is Mama Luma, a local children’s wear boutique specializing in dresses for little girls. The Yes Store is back with its collection of artisanal gifts including wood pieces, pottery, jewelry and photographs.

New to downtown is Santa Barbara Night Market (4-10 p.m. Thursday-Sunday) in the former Macy’s department store. Shoppers can visit a European-style night market complete with twinkle lights and holiday décor. Find handcrafted items and holiday gifts or enjoy the food and beverage village.

Popping up on Sundays in De La Guerra Place, will be Trinidad3 pop-up shop, a one-of-a-kind Airstream trailer, outfitted with a denim bar featuring premium denim made in the USA.

» Let it snow: Nightly snowfall shows will take place twice each evening in Center Court. As flurries fall on the Christmas tree, carolers will sing songs of the season. Snowfall shows start promptly at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 23-Dec. 31 (no shows on Christmas Day).

» Silent night silent disco: A free silent disco holiday dance party for the entire family is set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29. Wear your ugliest sweater and be prepared to dance and sing-a-long to holiday tunes through headphones. Come early to get headsets for the entire family.

» Visit Santa: Santa takes up residence in his Santa Barbara home at Paseo Nuevo’s Center Court starting Friday, Nov. 23; children can visit him daily through Dec. 24. Santa will be available early, 9-11 a.m. Dec. 2 and 9, for children with special needs.

Tuesday evenings will be a time for pet photos with Santa.

Each child will receive a gift and Santa’s elves will be on hand to snap photos. Photo packages start at $24.99 and digital downloads are instantly available via text message.
 
» Breakfast with Santa: California Pizza Kitchen will host a breakfast event featuring Santa Claus, 8-10 a.m. Dec. 1 and 8. The meal includes a breakfast pizza, drink, and crafts for $10/child, $15/adult. Children under age 3 eat free.

For reservations, call Evelyn, 805-962-4648. Seating is limited and reservations required. Pricing does not include tax or gratuity.

» Live entertainment: Some 20 ensembles will perform daily throughout the season. The lineup includes carolers, holiday horns, choirs, and the occasional squeezebox roaming the mall.

For the full schedule of performers, including dates and times, visit https://paseonuevoshopping.com/events/holiday-music/.

For a chance to win weekly holiday-themed contests, guests can snap, share and tag their holiday experience on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with @ShopPaseoNuevo and hashtag #PaseoNuevoMagic. Winners will be chosen weekly starting Nov. 23.

— Mary Lynn Harms-Romo for Paseo Nuevo.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 