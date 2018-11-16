Paseo Nuevo Rings in Holiday Season

Paseo Nuevo is celebrating the holidays with a lineup of the season’s shopping destinations, events and activities including new retailers, artisan markets and pop-up shops and free family community events.

» Black Friday: The official start to the shopping season, Black Friday on Nov. 23, will launch all things holiday. Paseo Nuevo will get an early start, opening at 7 p.m. with some retailers will opening even earlier. For a full list of store hours, visit PaseoNuevoShopping.com.



» Shopping: New to Paseo Nuevo is Mama Luma, a local children’s wear boutique specializing in dresses for little girls. The Yes Store is back with its collection of artisanal gifts including wood pieces, pottery, jewelry and photographs.

New to downtown is Santa Barbara Night Market (4-10 p.m. Thursday-Sunday) in the former Macy’s department store. Shoppers can visit a European-style night market complete with twinkle lights and holiday décor. Find handcrafted items and holiday gifts or enjoy the food and beverage village.

Popping up on Sundays in De La Guerra Place, will be Trinidad3 pop-up shop, a one-of-a-kind Airstream trailer, outfitted with a denim bar featuring premium denim made in the USA.

» Let it snow: Nightly snowfall shows will take place twice each evening in Center Court. As flurries fall on the Christmas tree, carolers will sing songs of the season. Snowfall shows start promptly at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 23-Dec. 31 (no shows on Christmas Day).

» Silent night silent disco: A free silent disco holiday dance party for the entire family is set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29. Wear your ugliest sweater and be prepared to dance and sing-a-long to holiday tunes through headphones. Come early to get headsets for the entire family.

» Visit Santa: Santa takes up residence in his Santa Barbara home at Paseo Nuevo’s Center Court starting Friday, Nov. 23; children can visit him daily through Dec. 24. Santa will be available early, 9-11 a.m. Dec. 2 and 9, for children with special needs.

Tuesday evenings will be a time for pet photos with Santa.

Each child will receive a gift and Santa’s elves will be on hand to snap photos. Photo packages start at $24.99 and digital downloads are instantly available via text message.



» Breakfast with Santa: California Pizza Kitchen will host a breakfast event featuring Santa Claus, 8-10 a.m. Dec. 1 and 8. The meal includes a breakfast pizza, drink, and crafts for $10/child, $15/adult. Children under age 3 eat free.

For reservations, call Evelyn, 805-962-4648. Seating is limited and reservations required. Pricing does not include tax or gratuity.

» Live entertainment: Some 20 ensembles will perform daily throughout the season. The lineup includes carolers, holiday horns, choirs, and the occasional squeezebox roaming the mall.

For the full schedule of performers, including dates and times, visit https://paseonuevoshopping.com/events/holiday-music/.

For a chance to win weekly holiday-themed contests, guests can snap, share and tag their holiday experience on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with @ShopPaseoNuevo and hashtag #PaseoNuevoMagic. Winners will be chosen weekly starting Nov. 23.

— Mary Lynn Harms-Romo for Paseo Nuevo.