Paseo Nuevo Space Leased to San Francisco Retailer, Sandal Shop to Open Promptly

The space recently occupied by So Good Jewelry on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara has just leased to a company that will open a footwear store.

This prime retail storefront next to the Paseo Nuevo mall is located at 717 State Street and has entrances both on State Street and facing into the mall next to Macy’s.

Michael Martz and Kristopher Roth of Hayes Commercial Group represented the property owner in leasing this 1,822-square-foot retail space to SFO Forecast, Inc. The space received multiple offers and leased quickly.

SFO Forecast, Inc. is based in San Francisco and currently operates 12 retail stores and 2 restaurants in San Francisco, Carmel, Monterey, Palm Springs and San Diego.

The new store at 717 State Street will be called No Bare Feet Sock & Sandal Shop and is scheduled to open in in the first quarter of 2016.

“This is one of the few spaces under 2,000 square feet in the 700 block next to the Paseo Nuevo mall.” Martz said. “We received a lot of interest in the space and were glad to bring in a proven operator with a concept that will appeal to both locals and tourists.”

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing director at Hayes Commercial Group.