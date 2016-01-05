Monday, April 2 , 2018, 4:46 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Paseo Nuevo Space Leased to San Francisco Retailer, Sandal Shop to Open Promptly

By Ted Hoagland for Hayes Commercial Group | January 5, 2016 | 3:30 p.m.

The space recently occupied by So Good Jewelry on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara has just leased to a company that will open a footwear store.

This prime retail storefront next to the Paseo Nuevo mall is located at 717 State Street and has entrances both on State Street and facing into the mall next to Macy’s.

Michael Martz and Kristopher Roth of Hayes Commercial Group represented the property owner in leasing this 1,822-square-foot retail space to SFO Forecast, Inc. The space received multiple offers and leased quickly.

SFO Forecast, Inc. is based in San Francisco and currently operates 12 retail stores and 2 restaurants in San Francisco, Carmel, Monterey, Palm Springs and San Diego.

The new store at 717 State Street will be called No Bare Feet Sock & Sandal Shop and is scheduled to open in in the first quarter of 2016.

“This is one of the few spaces under 2,000 square feet in the 700 block next to the Paseo Nuevo mall.” Martz said. “We received a lot of interest in the space and were glad to bring in a proven operator with a concept that will appeal to both locals and tourists.” 

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing director at Hayes Commercial Group.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 