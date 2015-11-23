Paseo Nuevo Unveils Magical Holiday Lineup Beginning With Black Friday

Shopping

This year Paseo Nuevo will shine bright as the star of downtown Santa Barbara’s holiday happenings. New and exclusive events will kick off on Black Friday, Nov. 27, and continue to delight visitors and families through Christmas Eve.

Here’s the lineup of this season’s not-to-miss activities.

The official start to the holiday gift buying season, Black Friday, Nov. 27, will launch all things holiday! We’re getting an early start with a 7 a.m. opening, although many retailers will open even earlier with Macy’s taking the lead and opening at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Don’t worry there will still be plenty of deals to be had on Black Friday. Click here for a full list of retailers who are opening earlier than 7 a.m.

Exclusively at Paseo Nuevo, Let It Snow, the much anticipated nightly snowfall, will take place twice each evening in Center Court as a flurry of white snow falls down on the big tree, singing carolers, shoppers and families.

This magical experience will delight children and turn adults into kids again. Snow shows will take place Monday through Saturday at 7 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 5 and 6 p.m. starting Friday, Nov. 27.

Be prepared to singalong to classic wintery songs and enjoy the "best in snow."

This year Paseo Nuevo was able to get on Santa’s busy schedule! Now, children will be able to visit Santa each day in Center Court from Nov. 27 through Dec. 24.

Every child receives a free gift from Santa and Santa’s elves will be on hand to catch the perfect precious moment in a photo. Photo packages start at just $22 plus digital downloads are instantly available via text message.

It wouldn’t be the holidays without costumed carolers, holiday horns, colossal choirs and the occasional squeezebox roaming throughout the center filling the paseos with holiday joy!

A robust schedule of over 20 live entertainment ensembles will perform throughout the season nearly every day. Click here for the full schedule of performers, dates and times.

The dreaded task of wrapping all your gifts has now become charitable! Stop by the LifeChronicles Gift Wrapping Station near Center Court and for a minimum donation you can have all your gifts wrapped by their community volunteers.

LifeChronicles is a local nonprofit whose mission is to help families heal and connect by videotaping the life stories of an elderly family member or a seriously ill loved one. Your donation will help defray costs and expand their services.

This will truly be a magical season and now guests can snap, share and tag their holiday experience @ShopPaseoNuevo on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for a chance to win gifts and gift cards valued up to $50 each!

Just be sure to use the hashtag #PaseoNuevoMagic. New winners will be chosen each week starting Nov. 27.

— Heather Miles Austin represents Paseo Nuevo.