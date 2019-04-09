Pixel Tracker

Paseo Nuevo Starts $20-Million Renovation Project in Downtown Santa Barbara

Shopping center has plans to upgrade communal areas and wants to bring in new retailers, restaurants

Groundbreaking Paseo Nuevo renovation project Click to view larger
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for a planned $20-million renovation for Paseo Nuevo in downtown Santa Barbara. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | April 9, 2019 | 5:12 p.m.

Paseo Nuevo Shops and Restaurants in downtown Santa Barbara is starting a multimillion-dollar renovation to jazz up its shopping center and encourage retail growth in the area.

About 150 people celebrated the groundbreaking for a $20-million project during an event Tuesday in Santa Barbara, with live music and swag bags for attendees at one of the shopping center's outdoor courtyards.

Paseo Nuevo will stay open during the renovation, which will "introduce a new shopping experience" with entertainment, gathering spaces, more dining, and curated art installations. Construction is expected to wrap up in early 2020.

Dozens of community members, downtown visionaries and local officials attended the gathering, including Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo and Carrie Kelly, executive director of the Downtown Santa Barbara. Paseo Nuevo staff also were presented with a certificate of recognition from Assemblywoman Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara.

The project includes new communal seating and flooring, drought-tolerant landscaping, plus the addition of water and fire features. 

To help create a family-friendly atmosphere, it will include an interactive fountain, a bocce ball court and large chess pieces. 

Paseo Nuevo will upgrade signage and lights as well, said Steve Plenge, managing principal of Pacific Retail Capital Partners, the managing company of Paseo Nuevo.

“This looks kind of old right now,” Plenge said of the shopping center. “It’s going to be brighter and cleaner. We are not tearing buildings down, so it’s all refreshing and adding where we can.” 

The upgrades aim to pump life into the shopping center by attracting new offerings, and providing a unique experience that is more relevant in today’s retail environment.

“The biggest thing is new retailers,” Plenge said. “And bringing in a lot more food along Chapala (Street). We will probably have a number of new restaurants.”

The former Macy's and Nordstrom buildings are not included in the project.

Five million visitors flock to Paseo Nuevo annually, Plenge said, and the 458,971-square-foot center is a magnet for tourists as well as college students and locals.

The downtown mall produces an estimated $100 million in gross sales, Plenge said, adding, “We think we should be able to substantially improve that by getting better retailers and improving the overall ambiance, then that will generate more sales tax for the city.”

Paseo Nuevo opened in 1990. It was constructed in a private-public partnership, with help from Santa Barbara’s Redevelopment Agency. 

In 2012, the shopping center made some renovations to fountains, signage and other areas. 

“Besides that, nothing has been done since the mall has been built,” said Kristen Weidemann, general manager of Paseo Nuevo. “People want somewhere to sit… We want to add seating and where people can hang out.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

