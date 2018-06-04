For Nicaraguan Women, World of Sustainable Fishing is Their Oyster

April is a time when we celebrate our planet and rally to protect it, a mission that can only succeed with universal participation. Unfortunately, a group that makes up half of the world’s population is often left out of the equation.

In Nicaragua, as in other parts of Central America, opportunities for women to find work are scarce. Commercial fishing is a significant part of the economy, yet women are mostly excluded from any managerial decision-making.

With help from Ventura-based biodiversity conservation group Paso Pacifico, women from El Ostional, a fishing village in Nicaragua, have taken their futures into their own hands and acquired skills to go into business as sustainable oyster farmers.

Oyster harvesting in the Paso del Istmo biological corridor has supplemented family incomes for hundreds of years, but due to over-harvesting and poor management practices, native oyster populations have been pushed toward collapse.

Without a supply of oysters for local women to harvest, their food security and environmental well-being are jeopardized.

In 2013, the women from El Ostional reached out to Paso Pacifico for technical and financial support to develop an aquaculture farm for their population of rock oysters.

The team from Paso Pacifico researched the idea and concluded it made sense both for the women of Ostional and the long-term health of their environment.

Called the Smiling Oyster Initiative, the program provides opportunities for improved social well-being, environmental health and economic development.

Creating a sustainable oyster farming program would provide a secure, sustainable source of food and income, while restoring the threatened native shellfish populations.

Additionally, by empowering women as the lead farmers, the strategy would give women a platform for leadership in their community.

Finally, the women would benefit economically by building an enterprise that can sell sustainably raised seafood to local and international markets.

According to government statistics, in the rural area of Nicaragua where the project originated, more than 60 percent of women live in poverty, of which 40 percent are in circumstances of extreme poverty.

"The oyster aquaculture project in the marine zone of Ostional, on the south Pacific coast of Nicaragua, is operated by 18 women of the COPEOSTRAS Cooperative who dedicate themselves to the collection of oysters and clams in the Bay of Ostional,” said Juliana Galeano, coastal marine program coordinator at Paso Pacifico.

“Due to the decrease of mollusks in this area, they see the oyster aquaculture as a way to provide a sustainable food supply and an opportunity to improve their income," she said.

"This project fosters a feeling of belonging to the community and a connection with the surrounding natural resources, while also generating a source of work for women that otherwise does not exist in the area," Galeano said.

The group of sustainable oyster farmers legally incorporated in 2015. Paso Pacifico provided the business, management, and technical training the women needed to succeed, and the women have never looked back.

The Ostional oyster cooperative celebrated its first harvest in 2016, and the local women continue to gain more respect as leaders, fishers, and ocean stewards in their community.

As the women learn and refine their oyster aquaculture techniques, Paso Pacifico is expanding its impact by working with a second group of women in the fishing village of El Pochote, Nicaragua.

Those 23 women have advanced quickly and already have five longlines sustaining bags of growing oysters. As these two groups of women prosper, Paso Pacifico aims to record the lessons learned and eventually replicate this program throughout Mesoamerica.

Paso Pacifico’s Smiling Oyster Initiative is funded by the WAITT Foundation and other private donors who believe that sustainable seafood and women’s empowerment can go hand in hand.

To learn more about Paso Pacifico and the Smiling Oyster Initiative, visit pasopacifico.org.

— Andy Silverman for Paso Pacifico.