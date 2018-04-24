Paso Pacifico Launches Million Tree Campaign to Combat Climate Change

Ventura-based Paso Pacifico, a biodiversity conservation group, has launched an ambitious campaign to combat climate change this Earth Day with help from 1 million carbon dioxide-reducing trees.

Paso Pacifico is setting out to raise $10 million by the end of 2020, which will allow its rangers and volunteers in Nicaragua to plant, monitor and protect native species of trees that will help reduce harmful greenhouse gases, provide a food source for villagers, and improve habitats for endangered wildlife.

Some of the threatened species that benefit from these reforestation efforts include two of Paso Pacifico’s flagship species, the black-handed spider monkey and the yellow-naped Amazon parrot.

Planting one million native trees will offset about 250,000 tons of carbon dioxide. According to National Geographic, forestry and agriculture make up 24 percent of global greenhouse emissions, making deforestation a significant contributor to climate change.

Reforestation efforts can greatly reduce the amount of greenhouse gas in the air, since trees absorb carbon dioxide and mitigate the effects of climate change.

“Earth Day is a perfect time to launch this campaign to combat the effects of climate change that are harming our planet, but we’re counting on the teamwork, enthusiasm, and commitment continuing for the next two and a half years and beyond,” said Sarah Otterstrom, Paso Pacifico founder/executive Director.

“We understand that we are setting an aggressive goal, but the positive impacts of planting and caring for one million native Nicaraguan trees will be felt across the globe for decades, both for humans and threatened wildlife alike," she said.

"While many reforestation programs select tree species based on price and availability, our program plants a diversity of native trees that quickly grow together to rebuild wildlife habitat, store greenhouse gases, and form a forest. Our team is eager to get to work.”

Paso Pacifico led a similar reforestation in Nicaragua in 2008. This project, called Return to Forest, planted 750,000 trees and was the first project in Latin America to be awarded the "gold” rating of the Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards.

Visit www.pasopacifico.org for updates throughout the campaign.

— Andy Silverman for Paso Pacifico.