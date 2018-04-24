Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 1:18 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Paso Pacifico Launches Million Tree Campaign to Combat Climate Change

By Andy Silverman for Paso Pacifico | April 24, 2018 | 11:42 a.m.
Tracker will show progress throughout the campaign. Click to view larger
Tracker will show progress throughout the campaign.

Ventura-based Paso Pacifico, a biodiversity conservation group, has launched an ambitious campaign to combat climate change this Earth Day with help from 1 million carbon dioxide-reducing trees.

Paso Pacifico is setting out to raise $10 million by the end of 2020, which will allow its rangers and volunteers in Nicaragua to plant, monitor and protect native species of trees that will help reduce harmful greenhouse gases, provide a food source for villagers, and improve habitats for endangered wildlife.

Some of the threatened species that benefit from these reforestation efforts include two of Paso Pacifico’s flagship species, the black-handed spider monkey and the yellow-naped Amazon parrot.

Planting one million native trees will offset about 250,000 tons of carbon dioxide. According to National Geographic, forestry and agriculture make up 24 percent of global greenhouse emissions, making deforestation a significant contributor to climate change.

Reforestation efforts can greatly reduce the amount of greenhouse gas in the air, since trees absorb carbon dioxide and mitigate the effects of climate change.

“Earth Day is a perfect time to launch this campaign to combat the effects of climate change that are harming our planet, but we’re counting on the teamwork, enthusiasm, and commitment continuing for the next two and a half years and beyond,” said Sarah Otterstrom, Paso Pacifico founder/executive Director.

“We understand that we are setting an aggressive goal, but the positive impacts of planting and caring for one million native Nicaraguan trees will be felt across the globe for decades, both for humans and threatened wildlife alike," she said.

"While many reforestation programs select tree species based on price and availability, our program plants a diversity of native trees that quickly grow together to rebuild wildlife habitat, store greenhouse gases, and form a forest. Our team is eager to get to work.”

Paso Pacifico led a similar reforestation in Nicaragua in 2008. This project, called Return to Forest, planted 750,000 trees and was the first project in Latin America to be awarded the "gold” rating of the Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards.

Visit www.pasopacifico.org for updates throughout the campaign.

— Andy Silverman for Paso Pacifico.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 