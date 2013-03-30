Passenger Dies After Being Thrown from Jeep on Highway 101

An 18-year-old Bakersfield man died early Saturday when he was ejected from a car on Highway 101 just north of Santa Maria and was run over by several vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The death occurred about 2:20 a.m. The victim, whose name was not released pending notification of relatives, was a rear passenger in a 2000 Jeep that was southbound near the Highway 166 turnoff, the CHP said.

For unknown reasons, the driver of the Jeep, which was traveling about 55 mph, drifted into the dirt center divider, struck the guard rail, then veered back into the traffic lanes, the CHP said.

The victim, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle, and landed on the roadway, the CHP said.

“The ejected passenger was struck by an unknown number of vehicles ...,” the CHP said. “None of the drivers who collided with the ejected passenger stopped at the collision scene.”

The 17-year-old driver and a 16-year-old passenger were not injured, the CHP said.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the accident, which remained under investigation, the CHP said.

