Passenger Injured After Single-Vehicle Collision in Montecito

One person was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle crashed on a Highway 101 off-ramp in Montecito, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol and Montecito Fire Protection District responded to southbound Highway 101 near San Ysidro Road at 1:47 p.m. for a single-vehicle accident.

According to the CHP, the driver got out of the vehicle, took stuff out of the trunk and took off running up the hillside.

A passenger stayed at the scene and was transported to the hospital for injuries.

No further details were available.

