Passenger Seriously Injured after Vehicle Crashes into Parked RV in Santa Barbara

A passenger was badly injured after the driver of a vehicle ran into a parked RV early Sunday on Cliff Drive, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the crash at 1:21 a.m. in a residential stretch of Cliff Drive near San Rafael Avenue west of the Santa Barbara City College campus.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle but the passenger was trapped and had to be extricated by the responding fire engine crew, Battalion Chief Chris Mailes said.

He said the passenger was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in serious condition.

There were two people in the parked RV at the time. Mailes said both were evaluated by emergency responders but they did not require hospitalization.

